Halle Bailey Is From The 'Deep South' & Here's How She Made Her Life A Fairy Tale
Now, she's becoming "part of your world." 🐠
There's just one month until the highly anticipated live-action film, The Little Mermaid, premieres, and the actress playing Ariel is turning heads. Halle Bailey, who is cast as the lead role is making waves globally and showing up on the cover of international publications. However, it didn't always start out this way.
Bailey is a triple threat from "the Deep South," as she calls it in an interview with British Vogue. She's from Atlanta, Georgia, where she and her older sister, Chloe, began singing together.
They started doing talent shows at places like Spelman College, and publishing their performances on YouTube when Beyoncé Knowles got wind of the child superstars.
Then, the family moved to L.A. around 2012. During that time, Knowles' record label, Parkwood Entertainment, sent the sisters mail wanting to sign the label's very first artists as a duo, Chloe X Halle. The teens were just 13 and 15 years old.
A few years after the stars began their singing career, Halle was cast in a recurring role in the hit TV series Grown-Ish in 2018. One year later, she was cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.
"Getting that role felt very surreal. It was as much of a shocker for me, even when I was asked to audition. I looked at it, and I was like 'me? For Ariel?'" Bailey said in an interview with Beyoncé's mother back in December 2021.
She said she's so grateful that she gets to "reinvent" Ariel and "show other young, beautiful black and brown children that, 'hey, you can be this, too. You are magical and mythical and all of the wonderful things in between, as well.'"
In 2022, Halle was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her song with her sister, "Georgia on My Mind," which takes the siblings back to their roots.
Halle recently reunited with her sister to sing at Chloe's In Pieces tour all while she's been doing press to promote the Disney movie.
Bailey is known to be in a relationship with rapper, DDG, and recently spotlighted their relationship in March. The pair both posted in Thailand during the same time, at the same places, so it is safe to assume they had a romantic rendezvous overseas.
The Little Mermaid officially comes out on March 26. A new Barbie doll came out recently that resembles Bailey as Ariel.
Whether she's under the sea, on Beyoncé's mom's couch, or singing on stage with her sister, this Georgia Peach truly made her life one big fairytale.