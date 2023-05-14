A Canadian Actor Deleted His Twitter Account After A Salty Tweet About 'The Little Mermaid'
"Seems like he couldn't handle being under the sea of criticism."
Canadian actor Mena Massoud appears to be taking a break from Twitter after his recent tweet about The Little Mermaid sparked backlash.
Massoud, who starred as the titular character in the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin, compared the two Disney movies in a tweet he posted on Saturday, May 13.
"Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times," Massoud said, as per a screenshot by Pop Crave.
"It's the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening," he continued. "My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."
\u201c\u2018Aladdin\u2019 star Mena Massoud deactivated his Twitter account after receiving backlash for his Tweet about \u2018The Little Mermaid.\u2019\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1684004629
The response to his less-than-favourable words was swift.
"That’s such a useless thing to say," tweeted one person. "I adore Aladdin & Mena Massoud absolutely *killed* it in that movie, but it’s so unnecessary to shade The Little Mermaid. There’s more than enough room for both movies to be successful movies."
"Mena Massoud choosed violence with that comment about The Little Mermaid's box office and now TLM stans are coming after him," said another.
Indeed, it seems the backlash to the tweet may have been too much as the Canadian has since deleted his account, which of course people also commented on.
\u201cDamn. He should've apologized for his tweet instead of deleting his whole account. \n\nLike they say play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. \n\nMena Massoud shouldn't pin against POC lead Disney films. That's just wrong.\u201d— Elliott Bullock II (@Elliott Bullock II) 1684003674
"Damn. He should've apologized for his tweet instead of deleting his whole account," one user tweeted. "Like they say play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. Mena Massoud shouldn't pin against POC lead Disney films. That's just wrong."
"Seems like he couldn't handle being under the sea of criticism," another hilariously wrote.
The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel is hitting theatres on May 26 — only time will tell which film will home a bigger win at the box office!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.