the little mermaid

A ​Canadian Actor Deleted His Twitter Account After A Salty Tweet About 'The Little Mermaid'

"Seems like he couldn't handle being under the sea of criticism."

Senior Staff Writer
Canadian actor Mena Massoud who starred as "Aladdin." Right: Halle Bailey as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid."

Canadian actor Mena Massoud who starred as "Aladdin." Right: Halle Bailey as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid."

@menamassoud | Instagram, @disneylittlemermaid | Instagram

Canadian actor Mena Massoud appears to be taking a break from Twitter after his recent tweet about The Little Mermaid sparked backlash.

Massoud, who starred as the titular character in the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin, compared the two Disney movies in a tweet he posted on Saturday, May 13.

"Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times," Massoud said, as per a screenshot by Pop Crave.

"It's the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening," he continued. "My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

The response to his less-than-favourable words was swift.

"That’s such a useless thing to say," tweeted one person. "I adore Aladdin & Mena Massoud absolutely *killed* it in that movie, but it’s so unnecessary to shade The Little Mermaid. There’s more than enough room for both movies to be successful movies."

"Mena Massoud choosed violence with that comment about The Little Mermaid's box office and now TLM stans are coming after him," said another.

Indeed, it seems the backlash to the tweet may have been too much as the Canadian has since deleted his account, which of course people also commented on.

"Damn. He should've apologized for his tweet instead of deleting his whole account," one user tweeted. "Like they say play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. Mena Massoud shouldn't pin against POC lead Disney films. That's just wrong."

"Seems like he couldn't handle being under the sea of criticism," another hilariously wrote.

The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel is hitting theatres on May 26 — only time will tell which film will home a bigger win at the box office!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Sarah Rohoman
Senior Staff Writer
Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Loading...