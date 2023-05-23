The Little Mermaid’ Star Jacob Tremblay Adressess Controversial Flounder Design (VIDEO)
"……what happened to Flounder."
The Little Mermaid live-action remake is bringing an old Disney classic back to life, but not everyone is open to change.
Live-action star Jacob Tremblay, who voices Flounder, chatted with Narcity about the polarizing public reaction to his character's design, and he wants people to "see the movie and then see their reactions."
Flounder and Sebastian have had serious character design overhauls to align with the live-action retelling of the underwater cult classic, and some fans aren't thrilled to see Flounder looking like a CGI fish rather than a lovable cartoon.
Fans have gotten sneak peeks into the film with The Little Mermaid trailer and character posters, and not everyone is on board with the new hyper-realistic fishy design.
Many people have taken to social media to dish on Flounder's appearance, which largely deviates from his classic look – big eyes and a round yellow-and-blue body in exchange for a sharper, sleeker silver body with black fish-like eyes.
"……what happened to flounder…..," reads one comment on the posters with almost 10K likes.
Another fan commented, "Y’all did flounder and Sebastian so wrong 💀"
"Everyone upset over Ariel in the new Little Mermaid, but bruh, what did they do to my guy Flounder," tweeted out a fan, referencing the backlash over Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel.
\u201cEveryone upset over Ariel in the new Little Mermaid, but bruh what did they do to my guy Flounder\u201d— Erik Young (@Erik Young) 1684094424
Tremblay told Narcity that he saw the design for Flounder when he auditioned and thought it was "really cool" and said he couldn't imagine Flounder any other way.
"I thought it worked so well, and you know, I'm excited for people to see the movie and then see their reactions because I think it genuinely works really well, and I really couldn't imagine it a different way."
The Little Mermaid comes out in theatres on May 26, and fans will be able to see the film themselves and experience Flounder again for the first time – and who knows, maybe the public will walk away with a different take on the live-action fish.