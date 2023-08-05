8 Netflix Movies To Binge About New Beginnings That'll Hit You Right In The Feels
Have you watched these movies?
Netflix Canada is swimming with movies you can spend your summer nights binging.
But with so much content on the streaming service, it can be hard to narrow down what to watch on Netflix, but that's why I'm here with eight coming-of-age recommendations.
The best movies on Netflix may vary based on your own personal preference, but these films capture the difficult transitions of life from graduating or starting high school and college to surviving a breakup or messy divorce in your 20s or 30s.
So if you're getting ready for the next chapter of your life this fall and need some last night minute summer inspiration, one of these films might just be what the doctor ordered.
Superbad
Genre: Comedy
Rating: R
Leading stars: Jonah Hill, Micheal Cera, Seth Rogan, Emma Stone
Why should I watch this film? Superbad is a cult classic for a reason. This hilariously raunchy story follows two best friends and high school seniors, played by Jonah Hill and Micheal Cera, who desperately try to have sex before college. The pair are faced with the task of getting booze for a blowout party where nothing really goes their way.
If you're headed off to college and worried about the friends you might leave behind, this is a great film to shake away that anxiety and have a laugh straight out of 2007.
13 Going On 30
Genre: Romantic
Rating: PG-13
Leading Stars: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer
Why should I watch this film? If you're thirteen and wish you were thirty or vice versa, this feel-good comedy will remind you of all the joys every stage of life has to offer — from the youthful innocence of seven minutes in heaven to the pleasures of growing up and figuring out who you are.
If you're in a rush to grow up or just want to reconnect with your inner child, this movie is perfect for a Friday night binge with your besties.
Happiness For Beginners
Genre: Feel Good
Rating: TV-14
Leading stars: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes
Why should I watch this film? If you're in your 30s and feel old, this film will remind you that it's never too late to try something new, like hiking in the woods or opening yourself back up to love.
In this adventure romance, a recently divorced school teacher goes on a hiking trip to find herself and surprise, surprise, her little brother's best friend shows up.
He's not at all what she's expecting, but he might be exactly what she needs.
If you're feeling disenchanted with your life and need a reminder that adventure is just around the corner, this is a great watch that might even inspire you to explore the great outdoors.
Someone Great
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Rating: R
Leading Stars: Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise
Why should I watch this film? Anyone who's going through a long-term breakup will relate to this movie.
New York music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) is going through a devastating breakup with her college sweetheart and leaving the city and friends she loves for a new job opportunity. Her friends rally alongside her as they all discover the value of friendship and the importance of change.
Whether you're on the heels of a breakup or moving away to a new city, this film is a much-watch that will have you blubbering like a baby.
The House Bunny
Genre: Comedy
Rating: PG-13
Leading stars: Anna Faris, Emma Stone, Colin Hanks, Kat Dennings, Hugh Hefner
Why should I watch this film? Ex-Playboy Bunny Shelley (Anna Gerris) is looking for work and a place to live after being kicked out of the Playboy Mansion, and she stumbles upon the Zetas, a failing sorority at risk of losing their home.
This zesty comedy explores female friendships and what it means to be sexy while also learning to be yourself.
If you're swapping careers or headed to college, this fun, campy flick is perfect to get you in the mood for change.
Shiva Baby
Genre: Drama
Rating: TV-MA
Leading Stars: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper
Why should I watch this film? "So, what are you doing after graduation?" If that question strikes icy fear into your very soul Shiva Baby is for you.
This anxiety-inducing film follows a college student on the precipice of graduating who's trapped at a Shiva with her hovering parents, ex-girlfriend and her secret sugar daddy. This film will have your heart beating out of your chest as you wait for the chaos to implode.
First Daughter
Genre: Romantic
Rating: PG
Leading stars: Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas
Why should I watch this film? College is a time to date and explore your sexuality away from your parent's watchful eye.
But what happens if your dad's the President of the United States and your whereabouts is a matter of national security?
In this funny drama, the President's daughter goes to college and tries to have a normal life with boys and parties without military-grade interference. Unfortunately, her dating life takes a rocky turn when she ends up with a guy who isn't exactly who she expected.
If you love cheesy teen movies and are preparing for life on campus this fall, this heartwarming romance is the perfect watch.
How To Be Single
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Rating: R
Leading Stars: Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann
Why should I watch this film? Are you chronically in a relationship and can't manage to stay single? This raunchy romantic comedy is star-studded and will show you how to actually stay single and show up for yourself.
If you just got out of a relationship and are entering your single era, this is the perfect watch to end your summer with.