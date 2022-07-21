A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $6,500 If You're A New Mother With A Cute Baby
New moms, where you at?
Are you a new mom desperate for an opportunity to show off just how cute your baby is? Well, then this Toronto casting call could be what you need.
Groundglass Casting is looking to hire a Toronto-based mother and baby to appear in an upcoming beauty campaign.
"We're seeking a mother, female-identifying and non-binary, in Toronto, ages 30-45, who has a baby between 4-16 months," the call states.
Best part? If you and your little one are chosen, you could receive over $6,000 because everybody loves a hassle-free start to a college fund.
The non-union project requires no acting experience, but you should be outgoing and comfortable being filmed and interviewed.
Besides being a new mom, there are few requirements to apply for the gig. However, it is worth noting that you must be legally eligible to work in Canada and be fully vaccinated.
You'll also need to be available for the following dates:
- July 29, 2022, for a brief online interview with the director.
- August 7 to 8, 2022, you'll be required for a mandatory COVID-19 test for one day.
- August 8, 2022, for a wardrobe appointment.
- August 12, 2022, for the photoshoot session.
Overall, if you and your baby book the gig, you will receive $500 for the photoshoot session and an additional $2,500 to $6,500 if your footage is used in the final campaign.
If shortlisted by the casting agency, you'll be notified on or before July 28, 2022.
So, you'll have a decent amount of time to hop on to make the need be arrangements.
Project Fertility
Salary: $500 to $6,500
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: A Toronto-based female-identifying and non-binary mother, between the ages of 30 and 45, who has a baby between 4 to16 months.