A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay $5,000 If You're A Female Chef & Small Business Owner
It's a chance to promote your brand.
Are you a hard-working woman in the culinary industry who recently launched their own business? Well, then this Toronto casting call could give you the exposure and funds you need.
Groundglass Casting is looking to hire female business owners who operate in the culinary world and are 25 years old or older to appear in an upcoming credit card commercial.
"We're excited to receive submissions from all kinds of entrepreneurs- restaurateurs, bakery owners, brewers, winemakers, cheese makers, caterers, spread makers, jam makers, sauce makers, etc.," the call states.
The project is focused on finding outgoing women who wish to tell the story of their dreams and the obstacles and challenges they have faced.
"We encourage submissions from the BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+ and disabled communities," it adds.
The non-union project requires no acting experience. However, it would be best if you were comfortable being filmed and interviewed.
Anyone looking to apply must be legally eligible to work in Canada and fully vaccinated.
If selected to appear in the ad, you'll need to be available from August 17 to 18 for a brief online interview with the director and September 7 to 9 for a COVID-19 test.
The commercial will film between September 9 and 13, but will only require you to work for one day.
Anyone who books the gig will receive $100 for their COVID-19 test appointment and $5,000, plus a brand promotion opportunity for their business.
The company will cover all travel fees and accommodations. You will also receive $500 per travel day and $100 per diem.
Credit Card Brand Commercial
Salary: $5,000
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: female business owners who operate in the culinary world and are 25 years old or older