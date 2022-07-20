NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay $5,000 If You're A Female Chef & Small Business Owner

It's a chance to promote your brand.

Toronto Staff Writer
A female chef cooking at a counter. Right: the CN tower in Toronto

A female chef cooking at a counter. Right: the CN tower in Toronto

Jason Briscoe | Unsplash, Google Maps

Are you a hard-working woman in the culinary industry who recently launched their own business? Well, then this Toronto casting call could give you the exposure and funds you need.

Groundglass Casting is looking to hire female business owners who operate in the culinary world and are 25 years old or older to appear in an upcoming credit card commercial.

"We're excited to receive submissions from all kinds of entrepreneurs- restaurateurs, bakery owners, brewers, winemakers, cheese makers, caterers, spread makers, jam makers, sauce makers, etc.," the call states.

The project is focused on finding outgoing women who wish to tell the story of their dreams and the obstacles and challenges they have faced.

"We encourage submissions from the BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+ and disabled communities," it adds.

The non-union project requires no acting experience. However, it would be best if you were comfortable being filmed and interviewed.

Anyone looking to apply must be legally eligible to work in Canada and fully vaccinated.

If selected to appear in the ad, you'll need to be available from August 17 to 18 for a brief online interview with the director and September 7 to 9 for a COVID-19 test.

The commercial will film between September 9 and 13, but will only require you to work for one day.

Anyone who books the gig will receive $100 for their COVID-19 test appointment and $5,000, plus a brand promotion opportunity for their business.

The company will cover all travel fees and accommodations. You will also receive $500 per travel day and $100 per diem.

Credit Card Brand Commercial 

Salary: $5,000

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: female business owners who operate in the culinary world and are 25 years old or older

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...