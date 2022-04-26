NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario police

Ontario Man Charged After Allegedly Striking A 6-Year-Old While Driving Without A Licence

The girl sustained "non-life threatening injuries."

Toronto Staff Writer
Greater Grand Sudbury Police car.

Greater Grand Sudbury Police car.

Sudbury Police | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Greater Grand Sudbury Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man who allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl while driving without a licence on Monday.

Police were called to the scene of the accident at "Second Avenue, northbound between Camelot and Kenwood Street in Greater Sudbury" at 7:20 p.m. on April 25 for reports of a collision, according to a press release.

Police found out that the young girl had been hit by a "motor vehicle" and reported that she sustained "non-life threatening injuries."

City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services medically assed the child, who was reportedly in "stable condition," and the girl was later transported to the Health Sciences North.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Patrol Operations and Traffic Management Unit worked together to investigate the incident. They then determined that the 26-year-old driver did not have a licence.

The driver has been charged with "Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence under the Highway Traffic Act," and the investigation into the actual collision is still ongoing, according to police.

"Police are requesting anyone that may have dash cam or video surveillance of the collision to please contact the Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171 extension 2421."

Additionally, people with any information on the incident can contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS.

Police are also reminding residents and pedestrians "to utilize marked crosswalks when crossing roadways."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

