Ontario Doctor Is Calling Out O'Toole For Including Him In A Recent Trucker Convoy Video
The doctor claims he didn't know he would be part of the video.
The "Freedom Convoy" of truckers continues to move towards Ottawa on Friday in protest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 mandates.
Opposition leaders are wasting no time showing their support, even if it means allegedly involving Ontario doctors without their knowledge.
Conservative Party Leader, Erin O'Toole, released a video on Thursday attacking Trudeau and the Liberals, accusing them of demonizing the truckers and limiting Canadian access to "affordable food."
Truckers were our heroes at the start of the pandemic.\n\nNow Trudeau and his Liberal allies want to smear and demonize them. Let\u2019s get the truth out. pic.twitter.com/xwkDft5mP6— Erin O'Toole (@Erin O'Toole) 1643326706
"If Trudeau's attack on truckers continues, then tens of thousands will be unable to work, and more than that, grocery prices will become even more expensive, while fruit and vegetable rot in American warehouses, unable to get to Canada," O'Toole argues in the clip.
The video features appearances from reporters and medical experts who appear to be supporting O'Toole's argument. However, one of the Ontario doctors claims he never even consented to appear in it.
1. Just for the record, I did not know the video of me (at 1:50) would be used here.\n\n2. COVID vaccines are very effective and continue to be one of the best tools to prevent serious infection.\n\n3. Please get vaccinated.\n\nHave a lovely evening.— Isaac Bogoch (@Isaac Bogoch) 1643339431
In the video, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician and scientist at the University of Toronto, is heard saying "whenever a policy is being implemented, I think we need to ask ourselves, what's the goal here?"
However, in a comment thread, many users claim the quote was taken out of context. Dr. Bogoch also alleged that he had no idea his clip would be featured while also doubling down on his support for vaccines.
"1. Just for the record, I did not know the video of me (at 1:50) would be used here. 2. COVID vaccines are very effective and continue to be one of the best tools to prevent serious infection. 3. Please get vaccinated. Have a lovely evening," Bogoch tweeted.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.