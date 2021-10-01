A Manitoba Woman Lost $50K In An Online Romance Scam & 2 Suspects Have Been Charged
Two men from the GTA are accused of theft and fraud.
Two men accused of taking $50,000 from a woman in an online romance scam have now been charged.
The woman, who lives in Manitoba but has not been named, met a man on an online dating website in July 2019. Over the next several weeks, the woman was misled by the man and tricked into sending thousands of dollars, according to Thompson RCMP.
RCMP say the woman believed she was in a romantic relationship with the man and that the money she sent was to help him.
Following a two-year investigation, Thompson RCMP and Major Crime Services, along with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement unit arrested two men from the Greater Toronto Area in connection with the incident.
Amaechi Akalezi, 41, and Olanrewaju Agbaje, 25, were both transported to Manitoba and charged with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. According to the Winnipeg Free Press, they appeared in court on Tuesday, September 28 and were remanded in custody.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.