Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

The CBSA Has Revealed What They Seized In 2021 & Why Are People Travelling With Crossbows?

Brass knuckles, morning stars, and more made the list.

The CBSA Has Revealed What They Seized In 2021 & Why Are People Travelling With Crossbows?
Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, CanBorderSOR | Twitter

The Canada Border Services Agency has just revealed everything they seized in 2021, and honestly, some of the items are pretty wild.

On Friday, December 10, the government agency shared a national year in review from January 1 to the end of October, that detailed all of the things they took possession of at the border, such as drugs, weapons and other illegal materials.

908 firearms were seized, including antique firearms, revolvers, rifles, pistols, handguns, shotguns, and other items.

As for other weapons that aren't firearms, that's where things get a little strange.

32,930 items were seized, like brass knuckles, one-handed use crossbows, morning stars (which is a medieval-looking mace-like weapon) and stun guns. Yikes.

Other things that made the list include tasers, tear gas/pepper spray, shurikens (a type of blade that you throw) and blowguns.

“CBSA employees have accomplished so much over the past year – they diligently kept our country and its citizens safe, while facilitating the flow of travellers and goods," said CBSA president John Ossowski.

Weapons aren't the only thing the CBSA had to deal with. Over $350 million dollars worth of drugs tried to make their way into the country too, and that's excluding cannabis.

About $115 million in cocaine, $39 million in heroin, and over $800,000 in fentanyl were seized by the government. An additional $66 million in other opioids was taken, including opium, methadone, morphine and morphine base.

As well, 40 child pornography seizures happened in 2021.

Other than that, they also dealt with over 13 million travellers by air, highway, marine and air.

Sounds like a busy year!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Feds Say 'The Pandemic Is Not Over' & They Have Advice For People Travelling For The Holidays

Expect delays at the airport and know that the situation remains "fluid." 😬

Modfos | Dreamstime, Hiroshi Tateishi | Dreamstime

If you’re planning to travel during the upcoming holidays, the federal government has some advice following a number of updates to Canada’s travel restrictions.

On December 5, Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra spoke to CTV News about whether Canadians should avoid travel due to the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Pearson Says It's Not Testing All Travellers Yet Because The Feds 'Need More Time'

Rolling out the latest restrictions is pretty complicated.👇

Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Toronto Pearson International Airport has confirmed that it is not testing all incoming international travellers just yet, as the federal government still needs some time to implement the new rules.

On Tuesday, November 30, federal officials announced updated measures for international air travellers entering Canada from outside the U.S. in response to rising concerns about the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Keep Reading Show less

ArriveCAN Is 'Mandatory' No Matter How Long Your Trip Is & Not Using It Can Cause Problems

Canada's health minister warns that not submitting information can mean you're not exempt from travel rules.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @yvrairport | Instagram

A federal government official has reminded travellers that using ArriveCAN is "mandatory" when entering Canada whether they're Canadian citizens or foreign nationals and regardless of how long their trip is.

During a COVID-19 update on December 3, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos spoke about Canada's new travel restrictions that have been put into place because of the Omicron variant and warned that not using ArriveCAN can still lead to serious consequences.

Keep Reading Show less

2 Tonnes Of 'Khat' Was Seized From A Ship Container Arriving In Vancouver & It Looks Wild

The drug can give "a stimulant effect similar to amphetamine."

Canada Border Services Agency

More than two tonnes of the illegal stimulant drug "khat" was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency's Metro Vancouver Marine Operations.

The investigation began on October 4 when a "container of interest" was identified and sent for investigation, a news release from CBSA said.

Keep Reading Show less