Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

2 Tonnes Of 'Khat' Was Seized From A Ship Container Arriving In Vancouver & It Looks Wild

The drug can give "a stimulant effect similar to amphetamine."

2 Tonnes Of 'Khat' Was Seized From A Ship Container Arriving In Vancouver & It Looks Wild
Canada Border Services Agency

More than two tonnes of the illegal stimulant drug "khat" was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency's Metro Vancouver Marine Operations.

The investigation began on October 4 when a "container of interest" was identified and sent for investigation, a news release from CBSA said.

The container was imported from Kenya and claimed to contain bags of tea leaves.

However, after an examination of the container, officials noticed that there were "discrepancies in the packaging and the substance within the bags."

125 bags of the substance was then sent for analysis, which found that it was not in fact tea, but khat. According to the CBSA, khat is "derived from a shrub and indigenous to East Africa and Southern Arabia."

Khat has been recognized as an addictive drug of abuse by the World Health Organization since 2005, and the release said that there are "no accepted medical uses" for it.

When the green part of the plant is ingested, it gives an effect that's similar to amphetamine, due to the active ingredients in the substance being cathine and cathinone.

The CBSA seized a total of 2,061 kilograms of khat from the shipment.

Joseph Chayeski, director of the Metro Vancouver operations division, Pacific Region at CBSA, said in the release that this incident "illustrates how thorough inspections of marine containers help to keep illicit and dangerous products out of our communities, which is a responsibility that we take very seriously.”

From Your Site Articles

A 'Security Breach' At Vancouver Airport Let Travellers Go In The Wrong Door & Skip Customs

International arrivals will no longer be gated at B-Pier until "a new process" is tested.

@yvrairport | Instagram, Hiroshi Tateishi | Dreamstime

Travellers on a WestJet flight from Los Angeles to Vancouver skipped customs as they went through the wrong gate in what officials are now describing as a "security breach."

A WestJet spokesperson told CityNews Vancouver in an emailed statement that the incident happened because a door was accidentally left open, which let travellers on the flight be directed right past customs.

Keep Reading Show less

Feds Warn That Canada's Travel Restrictions 'Can Always Change' Amid Omicron Variant Concerns

Keep this in mind before you travel!

OmarAlghabra | Twitter

With rising concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, federal officials are reminding Canadians that Canada's travel restrictions are subject to change as the situation unfolds.

In an update on Tuesday, November 30, the feds introduced several new safety measures to address the variant, including increased COVID-19 testing at Canada's borders.

Keep Reading Show less

Travelling Between Canada & The US Could Get Harder Due To The Omicron Variant

Both countries are reportedly reconsidering their travel rules.👇✈️

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Ronniechua | Dreamstime

Due to rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, travelling between the U.S. and Canada could get more complicated again.

On Tuesday, November 30, Canadian federal officials introduced several new measures to address the new variant of concern, which includes increased testing at Canada’s borders.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Being Updated Once Again Due To The Omicron Variant

"We're reminding Canadians that travel rules and border rules can always change." 👇✈️

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The federal government has revealed that Canada's travel restrictions will be updated once again, in response to rising concerns about the new Omicron variant.

In a press conference on Tuesday, November 30, officials announced three "immediate measures" that aim to prevent the spread of the new variant.

Keep Reading Show less