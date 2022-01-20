Trending Tags

A Drug 'Super Lab' Has Been Discovered In A Small Town In BC & It's Hidden Behind Some Trees

Police are currently investigating.

Vancouver Editor
Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime

A drug "super lab" has been found in a small town in B.C., and there's an ongoing investigation into it.

The lab was found in a rural area in Abbotsford, B.C., where the RCMP's Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team has been conducting an investigation since January 14, according to The Abbotsford News.

CLEAR's purpose is to target "organized crime groups involved in the illicit production of any synthetic drug," according to the RCMP website.

They also investigate "the diversion of chemicals or equipment intended to be used to manufacture illicit drugs."

Sgt. Kris Clark, a media officer with Federal Serious and Organized Crime, told the Abbotsford News that CLEAR will continue the investigation in the area over the coming days.

The team is investigating a property on Lefeuvre Road in a forested area, the outlet reports.

Currently, there is no information about what kind of drugs are involved. The lab is referred to as a "superlab," a name for a "large-scale, highly organized lab."

The RCMP says there are signs you can look for to tell if there might be a "clandestine" lab on a property.

Signs may be an "excessive amount of chemical containers at a location, laboratory equipment and unusual chemicals, and odours often described as strong solvents, ammonia-like, pungent or a sweet fragrance."

Police also said that these kinds of labs have been found in both urban and rural areas, including in apartments and homes.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

