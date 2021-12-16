Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Dog That Went Missing For 2 Weeks Has Been Found Under A Chairlift At A BC Ski Resort

The three-year-old pup was saved by two workers at the resort.

A Dog That Went Missing For 2 Weeks Has Been Found Under A Chairlift At A BC Ski Resort
Grouse Mountain | Twitter

A young dog named Luna went missing in B.C. and was just found under a chairlift at a ski resort.

The super cute three-year-old Jindo went missing from the Lower Lonsdale area on November 29 and was not found until December 14. For two weeks, she was totally alone in the wilderness, during some very cold weather too.

According to a tweet by Grouse Mountain, her two rescuers — named Kevin and Gordon — are a part of the operations team at Grouse Mountain, and found her on the top of the mountain in the morning, under the Olympic Express Chairlift. They crawled under the load platform of the chairlift to get to her.

One of the two team members gave the poor puppy their sweater so she could get warm, after a long and cold couple of weeks — which is a heartbreaking image.

Grouse Mountain shared a photo of Luna, all wrapped up and looking very chilly and scared.

Luckily, she was reunited with her owners quickly. In a video shared by Grouse Mountain, you can see the very happy owners, Bianca and Kyle, getting to see their dog for the first time in two weeks.

In the video, Luna was brought down by the gondola in a dog crate. Her owners go over to her quickly, reaching their hands into the crate to say hello.

"What a journey," said the Twitter post, "thanks to our amazing team, we were able to reunite Luna with her owners."

From Your Site Articles

A Fake Police Officer Stopped A Driver On A Highway In BC & Then Robbed Him

Here's what you should do if you're not sure it's the police.👇

Firebrandphotography | Dreamstime

A motorist was robbed during a traffic stop by a fake police officer on a highway in B.C. and now police are warning others to be alert.

The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 1 in Coquitlam at around 12 a.m. on December 15 when they saw red and blue flashing lights coming from an older model black Dodge Caravan.

Keep Reading Show less

171 Trucks Pulled Off BC's Roads After Video Captures 'Dangerous' Manoeuvre

We can't watch!

Jim Beckett | Facebook

Nearly 200 trucks have been pulled off the roads in B.C. after a trucker was spotted "dangerously passing" other vehicles.

A video posted by trucker Jim Beckett shows another driver crossing double yellow lines to pass his truck as the road bends to the right on Highway 5A between Princeton to Merritt.

Keep Reading Show less

A TikToker Is Roasting Dating Profiles Of Men In BC & People Can Totally Relate To It

She doesn't hold back!

Sherri Dru | TikTok

A woman has been roasting the dating profiles of men in B.C. on her TikTok account — and the comments on her video show a common theme.

Sherri Dru has amassed thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram for her scalding reviews of men's dating profiles across Alberta. Now, she's expanded her targets to men in B.C.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Weather Forecast Is Calling For A Winter Storm & Up To 50 cm Of Snow In Some Spots

Oh, the weather outside is frightful!

@ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. are experiencing strong winds, rain and accumulating snowfall — and it looks like a wintry mess.

Environment Canada has multiple weather warnings in place for rain affecting the Metro Vancouver area, snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway towards Whistler, as well as Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

Keep Reading Show less