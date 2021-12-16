A Dog That Went Missing For 2 Weeks Has Been Found Under A Chairlift At A BC Ski Resort
The three-year-old pup was saved by two workers at the resort.
A young dog named Luna went missing in B.C. and was just found under a chairlift at a ski resort.
The super cute three-year-old Jindo went missing from the Lower Lonsdale area on November 29 and was not found until December 14. For two weeks, she was totally alone in the wilderness, during some very cold weather too.
According to a tweet by Grouse Mountain, her two rescuers — named Kevin and Gordon — are a part of the operations team at Grouse Mountain, and found her on the top of the mountain in the morning, under the Olympic Express Chairlift. They crawled under the load platform of the chairlift to get to her.
One of the two team members gave the poor puppy their sweater so she could get warm, after a long and cold couple of weeks — which is a heartbreaking image.
Grouse Mountain shared a photo of Luna, all wrapped up and looking very chilly and scared.
A special thank you to team members, Kevin and Gordon, who found Luna under the load platform of the Olympic Express Chairlift. Gordon was able to crawl under the platform to reach Luna and gave her his sweater to keep warm before she was reunited with her owners.pic.twitter.com/PdBSbfMEtb— Grouse Mountain (@Grouse Mountain) 1639512487
Luckily, she was reunited with her owners quickly. In a video shared by Grouse Mountain, you can see the very happy owners, Bianca and Kyle, getting to see their dog for the first time in two weeks.
In the video, Luna was brought down by the gondola in a dog crate. Her owners go over to her quickly, reaching their hands into the crate to say hello.
"What a journey," said the Twitter post, "thanks to our amazing team, we were able to reunite Luna with her owners."