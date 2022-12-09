2 Women In BC Were 'Forcibly Confined' Inside A U-Haul & One Managed To Escape
A 21-year-old victim escaped while the other women was still confined.
Two young women in B.C. were confined against their will in a U-Haul van, but one of them managed to escape.
Delta Police said that they received report of a distraught person, on December 7 right before noon. Police were dispatched to the area of Hwy 17 and Ladner Trunk Rd., where they discovered that a "21-year-old woman had been assaulted, robbed of her money, and forcibly confined in a U-Haul van," police said.
Although the one woman was able to escape from the van around Highway 17 and Ladner Trunk Rd., police learned that another woman was still being forcibly confined in the van and that the two victims knew each other.
Police said that the other victim was "allegedly being forcibly confined by a male and female suspect," so they notified other police agencies to help locate her.
The Langley RCMP later located the van and arrested two people. Police said that the second victim was found "unharmed."
The investigation is now ongoing, and police added that "a report to Crown Counsel has been submitted recommending several charges, including forcible confinement and assault."
The two suspects are in custody and waiting for their first court appearance. Police said that the identities of the two suspects won't be released until the Crown approves the charges.