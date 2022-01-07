Trending Tags

A Park Sign In BC Was Stolen & Someone Actually ​Knit​ A New One To Replace It

Dude Chilling Park just got even cooler. 🧶

@deirdrepinnockdesigns | Instagram, Dick Navies | Facebook

Someone had a crafty solution to a Vancouver park sign being stolen — they knit a new one!

The person who knit the sign must have been feeling the love for their community after the iconic Dude Chilling Park sign was taken. They took it upon themselves to replace it with the creative version.

Their work was super impressive, making an even cooler version of the sign.

The original sign was a popular spot for pictures because the park's name is just so awesome.

The park is located in the Mount Pleasent neighbourhood, which was actually ranked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world — and not just because of Dude Chilling Park.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Unfortunately, some people didn't want to stop at taking a photo of the sign though, they wanted to take it home with them.

What's really wild is that this sign has been stolen multiple times already. It was just returned in March 2021, only to now be missing again!

So not chill.

The situation was made a little better though when the knit version appeared, adding some fun to the whole ordeal. The knit sign is pretty detailed, matching the colours of the original sign, and even including the little part that says 'Vancouver' on it.

It's all thanks to Deirdre Pinnock, who claimed ownership of the innovative solution on her Facebook page.

She shared a photo of the unique sign and wrote in the post: "not to worry the Vancouver Yarnbomber is here!!! I got this!!"

Her post also said that this was the fifth time the sign was stolen from the park. Let's hope this is the last time!

My Neighbourhood In Vancouver Was Ranked Among The Coolest In The World & I'll Show You Why

I went and explored all of the hot spots.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity, MORGAN LEET | Narcity

My neighbourhood is officially one of the coolest in the world, but when I moved here I had no idea.

When moving to Vancouver from the East Coast of Canada this fall I blindly decided on my neighbourhood, with fingers crossed that I would love it.

