A Park Sign In BC Was Stolen & Someone Actually Knit A New One To Replace It
Dude Chilling Park just got even cooler. 🧶
Someone had a crafty solution to a Vancouver park sign being stolen — they knit a new one!
The person who knit the sign must have been feeling the love for their community after the iconic Dude Chilling Park sign was taken. They took it upon themselves to replace it with the creative version.
Their work was super impressive, making an even cooler version of the sign.
The original sign was a popular spot for pictures because the park's name is just so awesome.
The park is located in the Mount Pleasent neighbourhood, which was actually ranked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world — and not just because of Dude Chilling Park.
Unfortunately, some people didn't want to stop at taking a photo of the sign though, they wanted to take it home with them.
What's really wild is that this sign has been stolen multiple times already. It was just returned in March 2021, only to now be missing again!
Okay everyone, you can chill now. A new Dude Chilling Park sign has been installed in Guelph Park after vandals took off with the previous sign last month. The sign has become a popular public art piece since an unauthorized sign was installed in 2012.pic.twitter.com/F5aYB87j48— Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation) 1614816280
So not chill.
The situation was made a little better though when the knit version appeared, adding some fun to the whole ordeal. The knit sign is pretty detailed, matching the colours of the original sign, and even including the little part that says 'Vancouver' on it.
It's all thanks to Deirdre Pinnock, who claimed ownership of the innovative solution on her Facebook page.
She shared a photo of the unique sign and wrote in the post: "not to worry the Vancouver Yarnbomber is here!!! I got this!!"
Her post also said that this was the fifth time the sign was stolen from the park. Let's hope this is the last time!