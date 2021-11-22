Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

A Theme Park In BC Finds A Moment Of Laughter In The Floods With 'Underwater Mini Golf'

"We have been feeling all the emotions the past days."

A Theme Park In BC Finds A Moment Of Laughter In The Floods With 'Underwater Mini Golf'
City_Abbotsford | Twitter

The seemingly endless storms that B.C. has faced have had devastating consequences, but one amusement park has found a moment of laughter amid the tragedy.

Castle Fun park is located in Abbotsford, B.C., which is dealing with an evacuation and extreme flooding. The evacuation has led to residents having to leave their farms and livestock, many in turn giving up their investments and income.

The local amusement park posted on Facebook, expressing concern for the community and province as a whole.

In the post, they shared a photo of their mini-golf course, which is now completely underwater.

The post said: "We have three underwater mini golf courses now!"

After many heartbreaking events over the past week, the optimism of Castle Fun Park — and the owners who have run it for over 30 years — hopes to bring "faith, optimism and even moments of laughter."

Although they had a laugh about the state of their golf courses, it wasn't all jokes.

"We are saddened by the struggles in our community and province at this time. Thank you to all the amazing first responders, rescuers, volunteers, and our community leaders, for the incredible work being done to get us through this," the post read.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbours in the Sumas Prairie in this time of loss, as well as the communities throughout BC who are affected," they added.

The historic flooding in Abbotsford has come after the intense weather early last week, which led B.C. to declare a provincial state of emergency.

The flooding was so extreme that it could even be seen from space in NASA photos shared by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Multiple major highways were closed due to the weather, and shelves at grocery stores were emptied as people started hoarding. Emergency measures were later put in place to prevent hoarding and unnecessary travel.

From Your Site Articles

David Suzuki Warns That 'Pipelines Will Be Blown Up' If Nothing Changes After The BC Floods

"We're in deep deep doo-doo!"

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver | Facebook, @davidsuzukifdn | Instagram

Amid the B.C. flooding and the devastation that has followed it, a march against climate change was held and David Suzuki had something to say.

A group called Extinction Rebellion organized the protest, which they called a "Funeral for the Future," on social media. The funeral was for the extinction of humans, which they expect to come from the ongoing impacts of climate change if no changes are made.

Keep Reading Show less

A 2-Year-Old Girl Has Lost Both Her Parents After They Were Killed In The BC Mudslides

A family friend has set up a fund to help support her.

Ali Azodi | Submitted

A fundraiser set up for a two-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the B.C. mudslides has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Mirsad and Anita Hadzic were killed while driving on Highway 99 when the storm hit the province, according to long-time family friend Ali Azodi.

Keep Reading Show less

EI Rules Are Being Waived For People Left Jobless By The BC Floods & Here's How To Apply

You only need a mailing address!

Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime, Mitch Hutchinson | Dreamstime

People in B.C. who have been displaced or left jobless by the extreme flooding should apply for employment insurance benefits — even if they wouldn't normally be eligible.

That was the message from Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough on Sunday as the feds announced that they are waiving the requirement for people to show a record of employment to claim the benefits.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Is Dropping Restrictions For Some Essential Travellers Crossing The US Border

Eligible flood-affected B.C. residents and workers will be exempt. 👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

The federal government has confirmed that some travellers and workers will be temporarily permitted to bypass Canada's travel restrictions if they're visiting the U.S. for essential reasons.

On Sunday, November 21, the Canada Border Services Agency said that "travellers and essential workers who must travel to or through the USA for essential reasons (food, fuel, supply chains) are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements."

Keep Reading Show less