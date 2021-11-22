A Theme Park In BC Finds A Moment Of Laughter In The Floods With 'Underwater Mini Golf'
"We have been feeling all the emotions the past days."
The seemingly endless storms that B.C. has faced have had devastating consequences, but one amusement park has found a moment of laughter amid the tragedy.
Castle Fun park is located in Abbotsford, B.C., which is dealing with an evacuation and extreme flooding. The evacuation has led to residents having to leave their farms and livestock, many in turn giving up their investments and income.
The local amusement park posted on Facebook, expressing concern for the community and province as a whole.
In the post, they shared a photo of their mini-golf course, which is now completely underwater.
The post said: "We have three underwater mini golf courses now!"
After many heartbreaking events over the past week, the optimism of Castle Fun Park — and the owners who have run it for over 30 years — hopes to bring "faith, optimism and even moments of laughter."
Although they had a laugh about the state of their golf courses, it wasn't all jokes.
"We are saddened by the struggles in our community and province at this time. Thank you to all the amazing first responders, rescuers, volunteers, and our community leaders, for the incredible work being done to get us through this," the post read.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbours in the Sumas Prairie in this time of loss, as well as the communities throughout BC who are affected," they added.
The historic flooding in Abbotsford has come after the intense weather early last week, which led B.C. to declare a provincial state of emergency.
The flooding was so extreme that it could even be seen from space in NASA photos shared by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.
Multiple major highways were closed due to the weather, and shelves at grocery stores were emptied as people started hoarding. Emergency measures were later put in place to prevent hoarding and unnecessary travel.