This BC Woman Disappeared In Costa Rica & Now An International Search Effort Is Underway

Of course, you can also take a trip to quite a few places in the U.S. — many tickets going for only a few hundred bucks round trip. Talk about a steal!
If you're wanting to stay state-side most tickets will cost you less than $200 round trip right now; the 10 cheapest flight deals available through Delta without leaving the U.S. according to their current listing prices can be found below.
Most of the flights leave out of Miami, with a couple of cheap options available out of Orlando & Jacksonville. A trip to a different state can offer sights just as beautiful as traveling abroad at a fraction of the price.
- Miami to Boston MA — $127
- Miami to Raleigh/Durham NC — $134
- Miami to Atlanta, GA — $139
- Miami to Detroit, MI — $168
- Orlando to Austin, TX — $174
- Miami to Indianapolis, IN — $184
- Miami to Cincinnati, OH — $184
- Miami to New York, NY — $187
- Miami to Minneapolis/St Paul, MN — $193
- Jacksonville to Austin, TX — $208
Those looking to leave the states on an island escape have plenty of options, with most tickets running for less than $400. The 10 cheapest Delta flight deals for tropical trips can be found below.
These island flights have a good mix of Orlando, Tampa, Panama City, Miami, & Ft. Lauderdale as your departing destination.
- Orlando to Nassau Bahamas — $280
- Orlando to Crand Cayman, Cayman Islands — $299
- Panama City to Nassau, Bahamas — $318
- Tampa to Nassau, Bahamas — $322
- Ft. Lauderdale to Montego Bay, Jamaica — $328
- Tampa to San Jose, Costa Rica — $345
- Orlando to San Jose, Costa Rica — $346
- Miami to San Jose, Costa Rica — $354
- Orlando to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic — $356
- Tampa to Montego Bay, Jamaica — $396
Those looking for more of a European or Asian excursion also have quite a few options to choose from; though these prices are a bit higher, they still have hefty price drops.
The 10 cheapest international Delta flights to Europe & Asia can be found below, with most departing from Miami & Ft. Lauderdale, but a couple departing from Orlando and West Palm are also available.
The cheapest flight is going to be to Shanghai, China out of Orlando for only $466 — time for foodies to eat their way through China and admire the ornate architecture!
- Orlando to Shanghai, China — $466
- Ft. Lauderdale to Milan-Malpensa, Italy — $469
- Miami to Amsterdam, Netherlands — $569
- Ft. Lauderdale to Amsterdam, Netherlands — $573
- West Palm Beach to Amsterdam, Netherlands — $623
- Ft. Lauderdale to Munich, Germany — $650
- Miami to Munich, Germany — $650
- Miami to Rome, Italy — $691
- Miami to Milan-Malpensa, Italy — $699
- Ft. Lauderdale to Rome, Italy — $705
While these are the cheapest currently listed, quite a few other options make the list. The most expensive flight for $1387 will take you to Sydney, Australia out of Orlando.
With prices like these, tickets are likely to sell out quickly. These Black Friday price drops won't be sticking around for long (only until December 1st) and must be booked for a trip within the specified travel periods.
To see specified travel periods, the full list of available flights, and additional details check out Delta's website here.
Fares are based on real-time itinerary pricing available at delta.com. Fares are subject to availability & may change at any time prior to completion of ticketing.
