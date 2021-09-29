Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

This BC Woman Disappeared In Costa Rica & Now An International Search Effort Is Underway

She's been missing for over a month.

This BC Woman Disappeared In Costa Rica & Now An International Search Effort Is Underway
Abbotsford Police Department

A 40-year-old woman from B.C. has been missing in Costa Rica for over a month now, and an international search effort is now underway in hopes of finding her.

According to a September 29 news release from the Abbotsford Police Department, Jaclyn Ferland-Smith was raised in Abbotsford and moved to Costa Rica with her Canadian husband, where they have lived for the past two years.

The news release states that "On August 20, 2021 the family of Jaclyn contacted the AbbyPD requesting assistance to help locate their daughter. Jaclyn's family then travelled to Costa Rica where they have remained to conduct extensive searches and to seek answers concerning her disappearance."

Ferland-Smith was last seen on the evening of August 17 in her home and is described as "Caucasian, 5'8 and 141lbs. She has light brown shoulder length hair, green eyes and she is very physically fit."

The Abbotsford Police Missing Person Investigator, the RCMP Regional Liaison Officer for Costa Rica, and the BC Missing Person Center are now all working closely together to help assist the search.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ferland-Smith to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Delta Has Super Discounted Black Friday Deals From Florida & Here Are All The Details

Time to fly away - island escape or European excursion?
Richair | Dreamstime

It doesn't matter what time of year it is when the travel bug bites us, but all the better when there are deals while you're feeling inspired to go on an adventure. Delta Airlines' Black Friday flight deals are offering steep discounts, & the list of places you can go for cheap is quite long.

From the islands of Cayman to the Netherlands, Bahamas, Amsterdam, and Italy, the trips you can take internationally are offering some of the lowest rates you're going to see all year. 

Keep Reading Show less