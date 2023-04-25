A Woman Traveled From Ontario To BC To Meet An 'Online Friend' & Has Gone Missing (PHOTOS)
Her family is concerned.
A woman travelling from Ottawa to meet someone she knew online in Victoria, B.C., has been missing for over a week and police are now investigating.
The woman, Patricia Nzuza, is 55 years old and her daughter said in an Instagram post that her family is worried about her.
Sidney North Saanich RCMP said in a news release that Nzuza was reported missing on April 19. According to police, she flew into Victoria International Airport on April 15 and was seen leaving the airport on a bus at 9:36 a.m. on April 16.
Police described her as a Black woman, who is 5"6' with black hair. They added that she might have "two large hard-sided light pink suitcases, a black backpack with camo strap, and a small dark blue backpack style purse" with her.
"Police and Patricia’s family are concerned for her health and wellbeing as it is out of character for her to be out of contact for extended periods of time," police said.
An Instagram post by @nky.aa said Nzuza is her mother and that the family is worried about her.
"My mom Patricia has been missing for a week since arriving in Victoria, B.C., to meet an online 'friend,'" the post said
"I'm asking for help — if you’re in B.C., please keep an eye out and let me know if you see her or have any information at all. We miss you, mom."
A recent Instagram story posted by @nky.aa said the family does not know who Nzuza was meeting with in Victoria.
CTV News reported that Nzuza was flying from Ottawa.
Police asked that anyone who has information on Nzuza's whereabouts call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 and quote file number 2023-1808. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).