This Florida Cruise Will Take You Hunting For Giant Seashells & It's So Cheap
Dolphin viewing is included in your trip.
If you’re looking for a unique plan during a visit to the beach, shell hunting might be the perfect activity for you. Not just your regular shell hunting, though.
There’s a cruise in Florida that will take you to discover huge shells during a day trip that includes dolphin viewing, ocean swimming, and of course, some beach-combing.
Odyssey Cruises is a one-of-a-kind experience located in Tarpon Springs, FL, less than an hour north of the city of Tampa.
The trips cost only $27.99 per person and depart at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. every Monday to Sunday. Your adventure will have a duration of two hours of exploring the Anclote River into the Gulf of Mexico.
The best part is that the company claims they're "the only tour out of Tarpon Springs with a certified naturalist on every cruise." That way, nature is fully respected, and all the details about the creatures and shells are explained in full, offering an escape with a little education.
The cruise is an excellent experience for people of any age, and you can also book special occasion excursions, such as corporate events, birthdays, weddings, graduations, or even anniversaries.
Customer Brandon Habera told Narcity this was an "experience of a lifetime." He went on a first date here in July 2019, and although it started pouring rain during his tour, he said it was "nothing short of magical and really added to the once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Whether you're looking for a new adventure or are already an avid sheller, there's nothing quite like finding treasures while enjoying a beautiful view.
Odyssey Shelling Day Cruise
Price:
Address: 776 Dodecanese Blvd., Tarpon Springs, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can take home giant and gorgeous shells on this cruise that offers trips in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 04, 2020.