Three Tourists Died Mysteriously At A Bahamas Resort & Another Woman Was Rushed To Hospital
It all happened at one Sandals resort.
Three tourists have died of unknown causes at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, where a fourth woman also fell sick and has since been transported back to the U.S.
All four of them were U.S. tourists staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, according to American and Bahamian authorities.
The mystery goes back to Friday, when staff told police they’d found a man unresponsive in a villa, ABC News reports. Authorities say they were on their way to the scene when they received another report of an unresponsive man and woman in a second villa at the same resort.
The first man was found dead on the ground in his villa, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The man in the second villa was found “slumped against a wall in a bathroom” and the woman was on a bed, they said. All three of them were pronounced dead and there were no signs of trauma, police said.
They added that the two victims in the second villa "showed signs of convulsion."
A fourth tourist was found in serious condition at the same resort on Friday, CNN reports. She was taken to a hospital in Nassau and later transported to Miami for further treatment, the Royal Bahamas Police Force commissioner told CNN. She was reported to be in stable condition.
"Foul play is not suspected," Chester Cooper, the acting prime minister of the Bahamas, told CNN.
"A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities," Sandals Resorts said in a statement to CNN on Saturday.
The woman who survived and one of the men who died were a couple from Alabama in their mid-60s, their son told ABC News.
"She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn't move," the couple's son, Austin Chiarella, told ABC. "Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn't move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door."
He added that his mom felt sick on Thursday, but she thought she'd be fine after she was released from a local clinic.
"I am just so heartbroken right now," Austin said. "My dad was everything to me."
The incident is under investigation but no clear cause had been identified as of Monday morning. The Bahamas' health and wellness minister has also been assigned to the case.
Autopsies are pending.