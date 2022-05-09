Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tourist deaths

Three Tourists Died Mysteriously At A Bahamas Resort & Another Woman Was Rushed To Hospital

It all happened at one Sandals resort.

Senior Global Editor
The Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas.

The Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas.

@sandalsemeraldbay | Instagram

Three tourists have died of unknown causes at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, where a fourth woman also fell sick and has since been transported back to the U.S.

All four of them were U.S. tourists staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, according to American and Bahamian authorities.

The mystery goes back to Friday, when staff told police they’d found a man unresponsive in a villa, ABC News reports. Authorities say they were on their way to the scene when they received another report of an unresponsive man and woman in a second villa at the same resort.

The first man was found dead on the ground in his villa, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The man in the second villa was found “slumped against a wall in a bathroom” and the woman was on a bed, they said. All three of them were pronounced dead and there were no signs of trauma, police said.

They added that the two victims in the second villa "showed signs of convulsion."

A fourth tourist was found in serious condition at the same resort on Friday, CNN reports. She was taken to a hospital in Nassau and later transported to Miami for further treatment, the Royal Bahamas Police Force commissioner told CNN. She was reported to be in stable condition.

"Foul play is not suspected," Chester Cooper, the acting prime minister of the Bahamas, told CNN.

"A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities," Sandals Resorts said in a statement to CNN on Saturday.

The woman who survived and one of the men who died were a couple from Alabama in their mid-60s, their son told ABC News.

"She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn't move," the couple's son, Austin Chiarella, told ABC. "Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn't move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door."

He added that his mom felt sick on Thursday, but she thought she'd be fine after she was released from a local clinic.

"I am just so heartbroken right now," Austin said. "My dad was everything to me."

The incident is under investigation but no clear cause had been identified as of Monday morning. The Bahamas' health and wellness minister has also been assigned to the case.

Autopsies are pending.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...