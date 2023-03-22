Here's How To Claim Ontario's Staycation Tax Credit On Your Return & It's The Last Year You Can
Take advantage while you can! 💰
Did you spend any time in 2022 staying at a hotel or renting out a cottage in Ontario? If so, congratulations! You are likely eligible for the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit — even though it has expired.
The Ontario tax credit enables residents to claim 20% of their eligible 2022 accommodation expenses when filing their personal Income Tax and Benefit Returns for the year.
The credit is "a refundable personal income tax credit," which means you can receive it regardless of whether you owe income tax for 2022.
Eligible individuals can claim expenses of up to $1,000, while those with a spouse, common-law partner, or children can claim up to $2,000, resulting in a refund of up to $200 for an individual or $400 for a family.
Who is eligible for the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit?
The Ontario Staycation Tax Credit can be claimed for accommodation expenses during a "leisure stay" of less than a month in the province at short-term or camping accommodations, including:
- Hotels
- Motels
- Resorts
- Lodges
- Bed-and-breakfast establishments
- Cottages
- Campgrounds
- Vacation rental properties
The tax credit only applies to stays between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, regardless of the timing of payment for the visits.
You, your spouse or common-law partner, or your child must also have paid for the accommodations and be able to present detailed receipts.
What are ineligible expenses under the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit?
Individuals are not able to claim the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit for expenses related to the following:
- School
- Educational purposes
- Work
- Employment
- Business
- Car rentals
- Fuel
- Flights
- Groceries
- Parking
- Price of admission for local attractions
Accommodation expenses reimbursed to you, your spouse or common-law partner, or your child by any person, including a friend or an employer, also do not qualify.
Anyone with further questions about the tax credit should contact the Canada Revenue Agency at 1-800-959-8281.