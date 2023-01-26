This Ontario Airbnb Sits 4 Storeys Above Crystal Blue Water & It's Like A Tropical Escape
It's less than two hours from Toronto.
If you're already dreaming about a summer escape then this Ontario Airbnb might be worth booking. With towering shores, crystal blue water, and luxurious living, this rental will have you feeling like you're on a tropical coast.
The luxury villa is situated in Vittoria on the shores of Lake Erie, less than two hours from Toronto. The massive home sleeps 14 guests and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The giant great room is like Hogwarts meets the beach. It features long windows, a grand stone fireplace, and towering ceilings and is ideal for large gatherings.
The villa also has a spacious kitchen, billiards room, sunroom, and a loft with an office so you could even work remotely during your stay.
One of the main highlights of the villa is the "large, sprawling outdoor patio and manicured lawn with multiple outdoor seating areas." Both places boast gorgeous views of the water and, on a clear day, you can see all the way to Pennsylvania.
You can enjoy the bright blue water by heading down to the dock for a swim or some relaxation in the sun. The "giant" dock is a beautiful spot to take in the views and unwind.
The rental is "minutes away from some of the best beaches in Ontario" including Long Point. It's also close to Port Dover, which is"a small beachside town with California vibes."
The Airbnb can be enjoyed year-round, so you can also plan a winter, fall, or spring escape.
Luxury Villa on Lake Erie
$749+/night
Neighbourhood: Vittoria, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb has water views and tons of space to enjoy a vacation.
