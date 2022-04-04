A Guide To The 12 Best Spots To Visit In Ontario Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Where will you be headed?
Looking for inspiration for your next trip? Your answer might just be written in the stars.
Narcity spoke with astrologer Sara Elise Gordon from Sara Elise Astrology to find out the best spots in Ontario to visit based on your zodiac sign. Whether you're a "bold Leo" or a creative Pisces, here are her top places to check out that will match your energy.
Capricorn: Casa Loma
Price: $30 per adult
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Capricorn appreciates old world charm and luxury, particularly when a bit of 'fall from grace' scandal lies just beneath the surface," Gordon says. "Castle Loma is one such curio. Austere and ripe with history, this attraction offers nearly 200,000 square-feet of elegance upon which sure-footed Capricorn may dream their own regal dream of gentler times, sophisticated culture, and societal climbing (and missteps). Capricorn may enjoy the lavish grounds, the splendid European architecture, the timeless decor, and the Blueblood Steakhouse. (Yes, it is actually called that)."
Cancer: Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to Gordon, Sandbanks Provincial Park is the place to be if you're a Cancer. "Dear warm Cancer loves nothing more than a tidy campsite and a basket full of friends to cook for. Sandbanks’ tent and trailer community springs up each summer like clockwork — a cozy gathering of joyful children, celebratory youth, and relaxing adults. All there to enjoy the shallow warm waters, the beautiful vistas, and the bright blue sky. Like travelling with your very own home, Sandbanks is oh-so cozy! A wonderful place for a homebody who likes to relax in nature, basking in the comfort of loved ones."
Aries: Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Ontario 60, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Algonquin is definitely in Aries’ wheelhouse," Gordon says. "Always looking for a trail to run, a hill to climb, and an adventure to get the best of, Aries loves full on immersive action to exhaustion. The dirtier and more difficult, the better. And there is nothing quite as good at sparking Aries’ competitive spirit than an outback canoe trip… especially if they can invite along a few friends with whom to show off their outback skills and engage in some spontaneous athletic exploits."
Leo: Canada's Wonderland
Price: $39.99 + per ticket
When: Opening April 30, 2022
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Canada’s Wonderland is Leo to the core," Gordon says. "Big, brash, bold and bright, Leo loves to have fun and to play. Leo loves to ride the excitement of a large crowd, to be buoyed on tides of thrills, and to preen in the drama of show-off escapades. This is particularly true if Leo is accompanied by a group of its closest and bestest, who it can brightly inspire to rise to their own heights of daring."
Libra: Trius Winery
Price: Prices vary depending on experience
Address: 1249 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to Gordon, this perfectly pink vineyard is the place to be for Libras. "Sweet Libra will enjoy the light-hearted coquetry of this gorgeous winery. Dressed in her finest summer linens and a pair of precious flats, this is Libra’s idea of a get-away. Tiny indulgences, beautifully designed grounds, photo opps, and of course a romantic companion (or four)… Trius is photo-ready precious, and Libra can’t wait to indulge. She will relish the feeling of being whisked on a private tour, of fine dining at Trius’s exclusive restaurant, and of resting her head on the loveliest white bed at their darling Riverbend Inn. Luxurious pampering for our favourite hostess, Trius is Libra’s time to sit back and be served in a style that is up to her high standards."
Scorpio: Blue Mountain Resort
Price: Prices vary depending on activity
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Scorpio loves super intense opportunities for engagement — physical, emotional, athletic, culinary, intimate," Gordon explains. "Yet most importantly, partaking in fascinating activity must be coupled with the ability to retreat into privacy. Blue Mountain Resort offers a perfect playground for these smoldering sensation seekers. They can dive into natural wonders, prove their athletic prowess, melt into luxurious hot tubs and spas, and merge with their beloved over fine dining (and impeccable hotel linens). Not garish nor blatantly loud, this resort offers sophisticated titillation, and as much depth as one is willing to submerge to."
Aquarius: Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $20 + per vehicle
When: Opening date to be announced.
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: This surreal red tundra is the perfect place for an Aquarius to explore, says Gordon. "Aquarius doesn't do anything the same as anyone else. Period. They need to stand alone. As such, they tend to have great appreciation for things 'out of the box'. The Cheltenham Badlands are one such Ontario anomaly. Instagram photos will surely delight as Aquarius shares their novel adventure with friends and family. The colours are literally out of this world, and the terrain looks more like a scene out of a SciFi movie than a placid country destination! A perfectly alien adventure for our favorite aliens, and for that like a little novelty in our lives (sign me up!)."
Virgo: Royal Botanical Gardens
Price: $19.50 per adult
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Simple and natural, fair Virgo enjoys symmetry, finely manicured gardens with just a touch of wildness, and the ability to fill their lungs with long languid breaths of ambrosiac warmth and pure clean air," Gordon states. "Ah, the glory of curated nature! Now, clearly Virgo would prefer a visit to the famed Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, but Ontario’s Royal Botanical offers a close-to-home option that is filled with more than meets the eye. There is a Herbarium that houses more than 60,000 vascular plant specimens, a library with more than 10,000 books detailing the history of RBG and horticulture in Canada, and an ongoing research facility that studies everything from plant taxonomy, ecology, and zoology. Wow! All that and it smells great, too? Happy Virgo! Don’t walk, RUN."
Gemini: Wasaga Beach
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1 Jenetta St., Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready for a beach vacation, Gemini! "Ah, where is Gemini the happiest? Surrounded by people, parties and lighthearted fun, that’s where. Add some chilled Prosecco and a hot dog or two, and Gemini is relaxed, happy and pleasantly stimulated, at least for a few hours. Fortunately, Wasaga Beach is near the GTA, so Gemini can easily make a day trip of this beachy beauty. Sun-bleached and sand-saturated, Gemini will enjoy the quick yet intense physical adventures that present on this 14-km fresh water beach, the longest in the world! Our favourite experience-sprinters, Gemini darts avidly between friend groups, side trails, nature observation, the Great Lakes lighthouse, the museum… and may even join in a game of beach volleyball. Thrilling fun for our spirited twins."
Taurus: Niagara Falls
Price: Prices vary depending on activity
Address: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: "Ah, Taurus. A reliable day trip (even better, overnight) to Niagara Falls is a buffet of perfect pleasure for dear Taurus," Gordon explains. "They don’t want anything too fussy or complicated: just beautiful, simple and fun. (And don’t forget the food, thank you very much.) And to make it even easier, Niagara Tourism offers pre-set tour packages and itineraries at the ready: Nature, dining, butterflies, ziplining, casinos, wineries… it’s all right there. Comfortable to access and easy to enjoy at a slow and even pace."
Pisces: Stratford
Price: Free
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Every summer, the creative soul flies free in Stratford Ontario," says Gordon. "Theatre fills the streets, song is in the air, and summertime is easy-breezy. Pisces will delight in this historic and beautiful town… strolling gently through the streets in gauzy cotton, sipping lemonade on patios, relishing in art and culture. Whimsy and magic are some of Pisces’ favorite things, and a weekend in Stratford is sure to feel like being swept up in another world. Just watch out Pisces… you may not want to come home."
Sagittarius: Manitoulin Island
Price: Free
Address: Manitoulin Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Sagittarius loves an adventure," Gordon says. "'Good times in great places' is a travel motto for this bigger-than-life archetype, and a visit to Manitoulin Island may satisfy their urge to explore. From the 1.5-hour ferry, to authentic First Nation pow wows, to swimming in the deepest and largest freshwater island lake on the planet, Sagittarius can have a great time in nature AND relax with kind hearted locals over a pint or three. And on the mainland in Tobermory, be sure to visit the Grotto, where rocky cliffs and carved-out caves provide archeological intrigue."
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.