These Are The Best Places To Visit In Canada According To Your Zodiac Sign
Let the stars choose where you should go next!
Do you follow the stars? If you base decisions on what your horoscope says, why not let it pick your next vacation spot?
Narcity spoke to Toronto astrologist Tara Greene, who has over 30 years of experience in professional astrology and has worked as an astrology consultant, about which places in Canada you should visit based on certain attributes associated with your sign.
"To understand Astrology is to understand your soul's mission. Astrology decodes your cosmic soul plan embedded in the particles in your blood, marrow and DNA," says Greene on her website.
Whether you're an art-loving earth sign like Taurus or an intense water sign like Scorpio, here's where the stars say you should go.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Place to visit: Canada's Wonderland
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: “Aries is a fire sign and the first of the zodiac,” says Greene. “Aries have energy to burn and like to be on the go non-stop. They love challenges; they’re risk takers.”
“Aries has no patience [...] they need to run, they need to move, they need action,” she adds. "So a place that's too quiet or reserved, that's not a place that Aries wants to go."
"They need to be out, doing something active."
She says that fiery Aries would enjoy the thrills of an amusement park, like Canada's Wonderland, where you'll find Canada's tallest and fastest rollercoaster and a 360-degree looping dive coaster.
“They’d love all the danger, the thrills. It’s like 'challenge accepted,' that's an Aries," Greene says.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Place to visit: Butchart Gardens
Address: 800 Benvenuto Ave., Brentwood Bay, BC
Why You Need To Go: Taurus is an earth sign, ruled by the planet Venus, which is all about pleasure.
“Taurus are lovers of beauty and art,” says Greene. “They like to indulge their senses.”
Unlike Aries, Taurus might not be as interested in a “rugged adventure,” says Greene. "They’re like the opposite of Aries. They like to be in beautiful surroundings."
Taurus would appreciate the beauty, smells and sights of a garden, like the Buchart Gardens in Victoria, B.C, which are actually named one of the most beautiful gardens in the world.
“They want to go to a place where they can smell the forest or smell the flowers,” says Greene. "Victoria, B.C. in general would be a very Taurus place,” she continues. "Just that sense of beauty and luxury and just a place where they can relax."
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Place to visit: Niagara Falls
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gemini is an air sign, ruled by Mercury, the "planet of information and change."
"Geminis love things that are changing in the moment," says Greene. "It’s like they’re social butterflies."
"They don’t like to be fixed. It’s the sign of the twins, so they have to be doing something where they can kind of have their mind on two things at once.”
"They need to be stimulated. They’re very highly wired," she says.
According to Greene, Geminis would enjoy visiting the many attractions at Niagara Falls, like the Butterfly Conservatory.
"It’s a metaphor for what Gemini’s qualities are like, but also, it can relax them."
The duality of Niagara Falls may also appeal to the duality of a Gemini. The area has the relaxing falls where Geminis can turn their brains off, but also has the activity-filled Clifton Hill, where there are tons of things to see, do and eat.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Place to visit: Tobermory
Address: Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cancer is a water sign ruled by the moon, and, naturally, loves to be near water and islands, according to Greene.
Not typically into thrills, Cancer instead enjoys serenity. "Something serene, something passive. Cancer wants to lay back and really relax," she says.
Greene says Cancer would enjoy Tobermory for its quiet, laid-back atmosphere. "You’re on the water. It’s just kind of a nice, reflective, beautiful [place]. It’s got a sense of peace about it," she says.
"It can get busy up there for sure, but you're kind of away from the city and at a real kind of retreat where you can rest, and that's what Cancers really like."
In Tobermory, you'll find the famous Grotto swimming hole and Flowerpot Island, and also be able to discover shipwrecks or go kayaking.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Place to visit: Casa Loma
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Leo, a fire sign ruled by the sun, "is all about drama. They’re natural actors, they love to play roles, they love to party and have fun.”
“They want to be treated royally, and they want to be centre stage," Greene says.
She says a place like Casa Loma, Toronto's famous castle, would appeal to Leo's love of the finer things.
“They want to be in a lavish, very refined atmosphere. They’ve got to do something that feels special.”
A meal in Casa Loma’s luxurious gardens, a tour of the historic castle or a night spent listening to the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra would be a special activity worthy of any Leo.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Place to visit: Cape Breton Island
Address: Cape Breton Island, NS
Why You Need To Go: Virgo, an earth sign ruled by Mercury, is a mutable sign, meaning they like and adapt to change.
"Virgo's are actually pretty wired," says Greene. "They’re in their heads a lot and they worry about everything. So they need something that will help them to be laid-back."
She says the easy-going vibe of Cape Breton Island would be a good place for Virgos, who also tend to be overthinkers.
"They’re always trying to perfect things," she says. "They’re worried about organizing the world. So being in a place that would calm them down would be really good."
The rustic, relaxed nature of the island would also appeal to Virgos, who typically don’t like things that are "lavish or expensive" and are more down-to-earth.
"They like practical. And Cape Breton Island seems like a practical place."
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Place to visit: Art Gallery of Ontario
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Libras are "social mavens and love connecting with others," says Greene.
"They need to be social. They want to be doing social gathering things."
Ruled by Venus, the air sign “[loves] art and like classy, high society things,” she continues.
She says Libra would enjoy a luxurious place like the AGO, where they can see art and connect with other people.
"They’re luxury lovers,” she says.
“They like wine, [...] something very classy and where they can meet people," she continues. “They’re not necessarily nature lovers, and they like things that are refined."
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Place to visit: West Point Lighthouse Inn
Address: 364 Cedar Dunes Park Rd., O'Leary, PEI
Why You Need To Go: A water sign, Scorpio is ruled by two planets – Pluto in modern astrology, and Mars traditionally – and is "the most intense of all the signs," says Greene.
“[Scorpio] is about the most powerful forces in our lives,” she says. “Scorpio rules psychology, it symbolizes the soul.”
Scorpios tend to be "very intense" and enjoy things that are "kind of forbidden or dangerous."
"They like dangerous things, Scorpio, because they’re ruled by Mars," Greene says.
She says Scorpios would enjoy a haunted place, like the West Point Lighthouse Inn, where visitors say they’ve seen a passing phantom ship that disappears into the night.
“They like mysteries,” she says. “[And] water signs are all psychic. So all water signs would sense a spirit.”
And unlike sociable Libra, Greene says that Scorpios are fine with a bit of solitude and mystery.
“They don’t like crowds necessarily. They want to mystify people.”
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Place to visit: Joffre Lakes
Address: Duffey Lake Road, Mount Currie, BC
Why You Need To Go: Sagittarius is the last of the fire signs, and a sign of adventure ruled by the planet Jupiter.
"They’re centaurs, so they love horses and animals," says Greene. "They like a sense of adventure, they’re kind of untamed."
"They like unique things, they like history. And they like nature, they’re nature lovers."
Adventurous Sagittarius would enjoy a rugged hike, like the trail at Joffre Lakes near Pemberton, B.C., an intermediate hike of about four hours where you can see tons of wildlife.
“They want to do their own thing. Anything that seems like an adventure or a challenge.”
"They don’t want to go to the theatre and get all dressed up," she says. "They’re explorers, [...] they like to be out in nature."
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Place to visit: Panorama Ridge
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Capricorn is an earth sign, ruled by Saturn, and people who are Capricorns are typically traditional and conservative.
As a sign that is “very earthy,” Greene says it’s "good for [Capricorns] to be in nature."
“They aim for their goals, they want to climb to those lofty heights,” says Greene. “So they like to be on high peaks.”
Greene says that Capricorns would enjoy being somewhere like a mountain peak or summit.
“[Capricorns] have big goals,” she says. “So, metaphorically, Capricorns would want to climb Mount Everest, but in Canada, it's just any high peak or being up in the mountains.”
She says that, typically, Capricorns wouldn’t want to do something like sit in a theatre, unless they can “make something out of” the experience.
Ambitious Capricorn would instead enjoy a hike where they can reach a high summit, a metaphor for reaching their goals.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Place to visit: Canadian Badlands
Address: Canadian Badlands, AB
Why You Need To Go: The opposite of conservative Capricorn, Aquarius is ruled by the "quirky" planet Uranus.
The last air sign of the zodiac, Aquarians "don't like to run with the crowd."
"They like things that are very unique and individual," says Greene. "They're not going to go where the crowd goes, [...] but also, they're group-oriented."
According to Greene, Aquarius is not into the traditional. Instead, they enjoy things that are "off the beaten path."
Quirky Aquarius would have tons of unique things to see and do in the Canadian Badlands in Alberta, like climb inside the world's largest dinosaur and hike the otherwordly Hoodoos trail.
"They're going to kind of go their own way," she says. "So they might go hiking anywhere where they can veer off the path very literally."
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Place to visit: Fairmont Banff Springs
Address: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Pisces, ruled by Neptune, is the last water sign of the zodiac and is also mutable (or easily adaptable).
"It's the most psychic of all the signs," Green says. "They are very sensitive, so they don't really like to be with crowds."
"They're quiet, introverted people."
As a very psychic water sign, Pisces are more attuned to the spiritual world than other signs, Greene says.
"They know spirits exist. [...] They don't need any reality to know it's real, so it's like the opposite of Capricorn," she says. "The invisible world is more real to a Pisces than the real world."
The Fairmont Banff Springs, which is secluded in the heart of Banff National Park, is said to have a "haunted history" and is even still said to have a ghost or two roaming around.
