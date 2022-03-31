This $500K Home Near Toronto Is Steps From The Water & Comes With A Dreamy Little Cabin
Take in the views from the elevated deck.
Water views, a cozy hideaway, and serene surroundings — this little home near Toronto has it all. Located in West Lincoln, the one-bedroom abode sits on the edge of a river and comes with a price tag of $499,777.
The elevated bungalow is newly renovated and boasts 121 feet of waterfront, which is accessible from the yard. Complete with a dock, the property is the perfect place to enjoy some summer sun by the river.
Exterior of the bungalow. Zaya Oshana | RE/MAX
Inside, you'll find a modern design with wooden floors and ceilings and windows with nature views. The in-wall fireplace gives the space a swanky feel, and the open-concept living room and kitchen are bathed in natural light.
Open-concept kitchen and living room. Zaya Oshana | RE/MAX
The elevated deck wraps around the home and offers beautiful views from every angle. You can sip your morning coffee while looking out over the river.
Bunkie on the property.Zaya Oshana | RE/MAX
A bonus aspect of the property is the new bunkie located just up from the home. It's the ideal place for friends or family members to stay. The interior has a cozy fireplace and a ladder leading up to the loft bedroom. The bunkie also comes with a small porch where you can enjoy river views.
Loft bedroom in the bunkie.Zaya Oshana | RE/MAX
With complete privacy from neighbours, you can enjoy a peaceful life at this property. It's a good spot for fishing in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter.
Elevated deck.Zaya Oshana | RE/MAX
At a price of $500,000, the home allows you to have a little nature oasis without spending millions.
Elevated bungalow
Exterior of the home.
Price: $499,777
Address: 83744 Old River Rd. W., West Lincoln, ON
Description: This charming bungalow has river views and a cute little bunkie.