NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario houses for sale

This Luxurious Ontario Farm Home Is Selling For Under $600K & It's So Cottage Core

Looks like nature's paradise.

Toronto Staff Writer
130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON

Jeff Easton | RE/MAX

If your dream home is actually just a hobby farm, look no further than this one-of-a-kind Ontario property. Oh, and it's under a million, which, sadly, is a necessary disclaimer these days.

130 Quabbin Hill Road in Mallorytown, Ontario, is a four-bedroom, two-bedroom home that offers a solid 3,027 square feet of living space. So, plenty of room for those looking to start or house a family.

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX

The word charming is often grossly overused in the real estate market, but hey, when the gloves fit. When just seeing pictures of the kitchen makes you smell apple pie, you know you're off to a good start.

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX

Everyone hates doing laundry, but if you can do it in a room as cute and naturally lit as this one, you've done better than most.

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX

Wait, is that a clawfoot tub? Consider any dreams of bathing like they do in steamy Netflix period pieces fulfilled.

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX

Perhaps, a cozy home doesn't impress you much, that's fine. You'll still be blown away by the 60-plus acres of sheer green beauty you've just inherited.

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX

You can explore rolling hills, ponds, 100-year-old trees, and a permaculture orchard that grows at least ten different types of fruit or sit in your cozy as heck living room.

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX

You can rock back and forth on a chair and enjoy life on the home's adorable back patio. You're never too young to start living old.

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX

If these past couple of years have got you dreaming of what life outside the city could be like, this home will likely turn you over to the countryside, especially considering what $500K gets you in Toronto.

Ontario Farm Home

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON

130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON

JEFF EASTON | RE/MAX

Price: $579,000

Address: 130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON

Description: A beautifully designed and well-suited home for those who dream of having a hobby farm.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...