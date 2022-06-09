This Luxurious Ontario Farm Home Is Selling For Under $600K & It's So Cottage Core
Looks like nature's paradise.
If your dream home is actually just a hobby farm, look no further than this one-of-a-kind Ontario property. Oh, and it's under a million, which, sadly, is a necessary disclaimer these days.
130 Quabbin Hill Road in Mallorytown, Ontario, is a four-bedroom, two-bedroom home that offers a solid 3,027 square feet of living space. So, plenty of room for those looking to start or house a family.
130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX
The word charming is often grossly overused in the real estate market, but hey, when the gloves fit. When just seeing pictures of the kitchen makes you smell apple pie, you know you're off to a good start.
130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX
Everyone hates doing laundry, but if you can do it in a room as cute and naturally lit as this one, you've done better than most.
130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX
Wait, is that a clawfoot tub? Consider any dreams of bathing like they do in steamy Netflix period pieces fulfilled.
130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX
Perhaps, a cozy home doesn't impress you much, that's fine. You'll still be blown away by the 60-plus acres of sheer green beauty you've just inherited.
130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX
You can explore rolling hills, ponds, 100-year-old trees, and a permaculture orchard that grows at least ten different types of fruit or sit in your cozy as heck living room.
130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX
You can rock back and forth on a chair and enjoy life on the home's adorable back patio. You're never too young to start living old.
130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ONJeff Easton | RE/MAX
If these past couple of years have got you dreaming of what life outside the city could be like, this home will likely turn you over to the countryside, especially considering what $500K gets you in Toronto.
Ontario Farm Home
130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON
Price: $579,000
Address: 130 Quabbin Hill Road, Mallorytown, ON
Description: A beautifully designed and well-suited home for those who dream of having a hobby farm.