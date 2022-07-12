This Mobile Tiny House In Ontario Is On Sale For $10K But It Needs Some Serious Work
When does minimalism become too minimal?
Are you interested in a cheap mobile home that beats most GTA real estate prices, but you have to put in some work to actually make it livable? This Ontario tiny home, equipped with an attic crawl space, is up for grabs for just $10,000.
But, since this Red Lake listing lacks the excess exterior siding and interior features, you better buckle up for a serious fixer-upper project.
This 190-square-foot tiny house has the luxury of a "forest green metal roof" and premium plywood sheeting with "undercarriage sheeted with tin." That's a good thing because, beyond the plywood, it's pretty bare-bones inside and out.
It'll come with groove pine siding, you'll just have to install that yourself.
Tiny house.spruceinsnow | Tiny House Listings
"We were unable to finish home build due to personal circumstances and can no longer store it in the place that it is stored," reads the listing by spruceinsnow on Tiny House Listings. "We intended this to be our family home and as such, it is extremely well built."
Thankfully, new windows and doors have been added to this mobile house, which sits on a fifth-wheel trailer bed, since it first hit the market in 2017. It's located in Red Lake, just on the western outskirts of Woodland Caribou Provincial Park in eastern Ontario.
Tiny house on the trailer bed.spruceinsnow | Tiny House Listings
Don't worry. The listing promises that the place is "MORE FINISHED THAN SHOWN IN THE PICTURES." Phew!
And the folks who built this home say that all joints are screwed in "and glued with PL construction adhesive." So, you don't have to stress as much about it not being sturdy.
It also has a propane stove, fridge, and a stove chimney with a metal roof. Plus, the homeowners promise to "entertain all reasonable offers."
This home's features and financial flexibility might save you some stress if you were hoping to finally settle into your minimalistic dream home.
Tiny house for sale
Tiny house.
spruceinsnow | Tiny House Listings
Price: $10,000
Address: Red Lake, Ontario
Description: You can finish this mobile tiny home, which includes a crawl space with extra storage space.