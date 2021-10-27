This Huge Ontario Home For Sale Is Actually Under $1M & Has Too Many Rooms To Count
You can live like a millionaire for less.
A massive Ontario home is offering buyers a chance to live like a millionaire for less.
360 Roche Ave., located in Timmins, Ontario, is an expansive five-bedroom, four-bathroom property that offers a whopping 4,462 square feet of living space.
Its entrance, which is appropriately described as a grand foyer, has beautiful marble flooring and an enchanting staircase.
The master chef-style kitchen and dining area aren't only gorgeous to look at, they also offer views of the backyard and swimming pool.
If you've always wanted to join the finer things club, you'll be more than satisfied sitting in your new Victorian-inspired study.
The downstairs features several amenities including a squash court, bar and sauna.
Huge Ontario Home
Price: $949,900
Address: 360 Roche Ave., Timmins, ON
Description: A gorgeous home with plenty of features.