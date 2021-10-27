Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

This Huge Ontario Home For Sale Is Actually Under $1M & Has Too Many Rooms To Count

You can live like a millionaire for less.

This Huge Ontario Home For Sale Is Actually Under $1M & Has Too Many Rooms To Count
Debbie Kolli | RE/MAX

A massive Ontario home is offering buyers a chance to live like a millionaire for less.

360 Roche Ave., located in Timmins, Ontario, is an expansive five-bedroom, four-bathroom property that offers a whopping 4,462 square feet of living space.

Debbie Kolli | RE/MAX

Its entrance, which is appropriately described as a grand foyer, has beautiful marble flooring and an enchanting staircase.

Debbie Kolli | RE/MAX

The master chef-style kitchen and dining area aren't only gorgeous to look at, they also offer views of the backyard and swimming pool.

Debbie Kolli | RE/MAX

If you've always wanted to join the finer things club, you'll be more than satisfied sitting in your new Victorian-inspired study.

Debbie Kolli | RE/MAX

The downstairs features several amenities including a squash court, bar and sauna.

Debbie Kolli | RE/MAX

Huge Ontario Home

Debbie Kolli | RE/MAX

Price: $949,900

Address: 360 Roche Ave., Timmins, ON

Description: A gorgeous home with plenty of features.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Ontario Home For Sale Is Surrounded By A Lavender Dreamland & Is Right On The Water

It comes with a wine terrace and views of Lake Ontario. 😍💜

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Imagine waking up to the smell of fresh lavender hanging in the air. This stunning Ontario home for sale has sprawling fields of these fragrant purple flowers, and it looks like pure heaven.

Located in Prince Edward County, the $3,875,000 farm, called Millefleurs, comes with a newly built home, barn and winery.

Keep Reading Show less

One Ontario City Has Some Of The Cheapest Houses & They Are Selling For Way Under Asking

You might actually be able to afford a house here!

Atomazul | Dreamstime, Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

Owning a house in Ontario may seem like an impossible feat, but one town is looking surprisingly affordable these days.

Kingston, Ontario has some of the cheapest homes in Ontario right now, and they're selling under asking, according to reports.

Keep Reading Show less

Here Are The Top Toronto Condos To Buy RN That Will Give You The Most Bang For Your Buck

These condos are actually worth their price tag.

Jason Paris | Flickr

If investing in a Toronto condo is part of your five-year plan, then you're definitely going to want to find out which places offer the best value.

According to a new report by Strata, determining if a condo is a smart investment or not comes down to two main factors: the cost per square foot and how affordable the maintenance fees are.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Homes In Ontario That Are Under $150K If You're Tired Of Massive Rent Prices In Toronto

Is it time to pack your bags?

Rikki-Lee Leger | RE/MAX

Finding homes in Ontario for under $150K may seem difficult, but it's not impossible.

In fact, there are plenty of good starter homes if you know where to look and are wanting to leave your pricey rent prices behind.

Keep Reading Show less