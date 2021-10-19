Trending Tags

Toronto's 'Schitt's Creek' Mansion Is Up For Sale & Its Price Went Up By Millions In Months

In February, La Belle Maison was on the market for $14,980,000.

Toronto's 'Schitt's Creek' Mansion Is Up For Sale & Its Price Went Up By Millions In Months
Khoren Mardoyan, Homelife Vision Brokerage

The mansion from Canada's beloved TV show Schitt's Creek has been up for sale since November last year, and it looks like Toronto's spiking home prices didn't spare this already pricey property.

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto — better known as La Belle Maison — is the Rose family's expansive 14-bedroom home in Schitt's Creek. In February, the mansion was on the market for $14,980,000, and now it's gone up by nearly $7 million to a whopping $21,888,000.

Khoren Mardoyan, Homelife Vision Brokerage

The mansion, which was built in 2012, is brightly lit and has a huge pool area for all your summer lovin' needs.

Khoren Mardoyan, Homelife Vision Brokerage

And it has a super-fancy ceiling inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

Khoren Mardoyan, Homelife Vision Brokerage

The kitchen is stocked with convenience, has tons of counter space and is a gourmet chef's dream. Plus, the area around it looks like something out of a palace.

Khoren Mardoyan, Homelife Vision Brokerage

All the staircases are so grand, they look like something out of a Disney movie.

Khoren Mardoyan, Homelife Vision Brokerage

The dining room is set up to accommodate 24 dinner guests.

Khoren Mardoyan, Homelife Vision Brokerage

And there are 16 bathrooms. 16 FREAKING BATHROOMS. You could pretty much go wee in a new one every day.

La Belle Maison

Khoren Mardoyan, Homelife Vision Brokerage

Price: $21,888,000

Address: 30 Fifeshire Rd., Toronto, ON

Listed with: Daniel Milstein and Aaron Kirman at Aaron Kirman Group at Compass (U.S.) and Khoren Mardoyan at Homelife Vision (Canada).

Description: This mansion has a four-storey elevator, a wine room, a home theatre, a whole dance floor, 16 bathrooms, 14 bedrooms, a banquet hall with a 150-guest capacity, indoor and outdoor salt-water pools, and a driveway that can fit 14 cars, among other lavish luxuries.

