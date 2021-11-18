Trending Tags

The World's Richest Dog Is Selling His Doghouse & He's Giving Up Madonna's Old Bedroom

This gorgeous Miami villa is listed for 31.75 million bones!

Assouline Team | YouTube

Not all doghouses are created equal, because there's only one doghouse in the world that Madonna once called home.

Gunther VI, the world's richest pet, is officially selling off the gorgeous Miami villa that's been in his family for generations. That means the mansion will go back to being a human home in the near future, assuming that someone agrees to pay the $31.75 million asking price.

The millionaire German Shepherd owes his estimated $500-million net worth to his ancestor, Gunther III, who inherited a vast fortune from his owner in 1992, the Associated Press reports.

German countess Karlotta Liebenstein left about $100 million to her dog when she died, and the dog's appointed caretakers invested that cash so that it grew to almost five times the original amount. They also bought him Madonna's old villa for $7.5 million back in 2001.

Those caretakers decided to sell Gunther's home this year, meaning he'll soon be living in the lap of luxury somewhere else.

The home itself is a Tuscan-style villa on Biscayne Bay in Miami. It features nine bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, nearly 8,000 square feet of space and it sits on a 1.17 acre lot, according to the listing.

Oh, and it's pet friendly. Obviously.

The virtual tour video offers a great look at the home and at the filthy rich dog who owns it.

It's a pretty sweet spot for a human, but it sounds like it's also an amazing place to be a dog.

An on-site chef makes Gunther gourmet meals every day, he works with the finest trainers money can buy and his handlers often travel with him on a private jet to Italy, according to the AP.

"He lives in Madonna's former master bedroom," Ruthie Assouline, one of the real estate agents who is selling the house, told the AP.

"He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the greatest pop star in the world."

It's unclear whether Gunther will be in the market for a new doghouse in the future, but for now he's got a nice place to live in Italy with one of his handlers.

And with half a billion dollars in the bank, it sounds like money will never be an issue for Gunther VI or any of the generations that come after him.

