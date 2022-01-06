A 'Brave' Dog Led Police To Her Owner's Car Wreck & May Have Saved 2 Lives From The Cold
She went full "Lassie" and found help 🥺
State Police in New Hampshire are celebrating a very good dog, after a German shepherd led them to two men who were injured in a car wreck.
The two men were in a pickup truck when they hit a guardrail late Monday on Interstate 89 near the New Hampshire border with Vermont. The truck rolled over, both men were thrown from the vehicle and the dog also got loose, police told local station WMUR.
Driver Cam Laundry and his friend were hurt in the rollover, but Laundry's dog Tinsley was OK and she apparently ran off to find help, police said.
Someone spotted Tinsley on the road and reported her to police as a lost dog, but when officers showed up the animal went into full "Lassie" mode.
Police say Tinsley trotted along ahead of them and kept running away when they got close, while always working her way up the road toward her owner.
“It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants,” police wrote on Facebook.
Both victims were not seriously injured but they were hypothermic when police arrived.
"We were shaken up," Laundry told WMUR after his release from hospital a few days later. "Next thing we know the cops were there. It was all because of her."
Laundry described the 1-year-old dog as his "guardian angel," and many people agreed in the comments on the police Facebook post.
“The brave Tinsley is safe and well,” police wrote.
Laundry added that Tinsley will be getting some tasty venison as a thank-you treat.
"It's a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did," he said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.