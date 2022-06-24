Rose Apothecary From 'Schitt's Creek' Is On The Market For About $2.35 Million (PHOTOS)
Maybe you can open up your very own apothecary here!
If you are constantly bingeing Schitt's Creek, but should be househunting instead, there's a listing right now in Ontario that might just be for you (if you have about $2.35 million to cough up).
This adorable two-story brick house is up for sale in Goodwood, Ontario, but fans of the beloved Canadian sitcom will likely recognize it as Rose Apothecary, the store that David Rose co-owned with his hubby Patrick Brewer, in the fictional town of Schitt's Creek.
Outside the property.Property Vision via Royal LePage Supreme Realty
Britney Andrade, the Royal LePage Supreme Realty broker, confirmed to Narcity that the commercial component to the house was, indeed, the very same spot that was featured in the popular series and also shared what they loved the most about the property.
"My favourite feature would have to be the combined mixed use aspect of the property- the commercial component offering excellent exposure for a business owner, with direct access to the beautiful home for a great live work scenario," Andrade wrote in an emailed statement.
Inside the storefront, which was used in Schitt's Creek.Property Vision via Royal LePage Supreme Realty
"[It] would be suitable for an investor but also an end user looking to sell their goods and services and live right next door, whether it be an antique shop, artist, services for the surrounding and growing community [...] or perhaps someone's own apothecary."
There are three bathrooms and three bedrooms in this house that have pine baseboards and trim that add to its charming feel.
One of the three bedrooms in the house.Property Vision via Royal LePage Supreme Realty
The property also has beautiful stained glass windows to peer out of, where you can imagine what it was like to see people line up to Rose Apothecary on its opening day.
The stained glass window.Property Vision via Royal LePage Supreme Realty
This house also has high vaulted ceilings in the living room and a gas fireplace so the whole family can curl up by the fire during those cold winter months.
The family room.Property Vision via Royal LePage Supreme Realty
The backyard is also something else to behold with its winding pathways and stunning garden filled with lush trees and perennial flowers. There's also a garden shed, and a detached one-car garage where you can park your vehicle in.
The backyard.Property Vision via Royal LePage Supreme Realty
You can make your way to the storefront right from the home, too. There's a workshop or showroom that could even be turned into another apartment.
This isn't the only property from Schitt's Creek that's been up on the market, as the Rose family's stately mansion was also up for sale.
While Andrade couldn't share details about any offers that may or may not have been made on the house, the broker did confirm that the property is still available.
There is no way Alexis could say "ew" to this place, but one question still remains: where's "bebé's chamber?"
The Rose Apothecary building
Aerial view of the building.
Price: $2,349,000
Address: 299 Regional Hwy 47, Uxbridge, ON
Description: You can feel like you're right on set Schitt's Creek since this property was actually used in the TV show! There is a lot of space for families with its three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and small business owners could even set up shop right in their own home here.