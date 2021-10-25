This Ontario Home For Sale Is Surrounded By A Lavender Dreamland & Is Right On The Water
It comes with a wine terrace and views of Lake Ontario. 😍💜
Imagine waking up to the smell of fresh lavender hanging in the air. This stunning Ontario home for sale has sprawling fields of these fragrant purple flowers, and it looks like pure heaven.
Located in Prince Edward County, the $3,875,000 farm, called Millefleurs, comes with a newly built home, barn and winery.
Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited
Situated atop a limestone bluff, the property gazes over Lake Ontario and is surrounded by organic lavender fields, an orchard, and flower beds.
Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited
The interior has a towering 18-foot ceiling, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms, with windows that look out over the lake.
Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited
You can enjoy 270-degree views of the water from the large balcony upstairs, which is located off of the guest suite.
Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited
Outside, you'll find a dreamy wine terrace surrounded by flowers that looks like the ideal place to enjoy a drink or two.
Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited
From stunning floral fields to shining views of the lake, this property has "paradise" written all over it.
Millefleurs
Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited
Price: $3,875,000
Address: 17461 Loyalist Pkwy., Prince Edward County, ON
Description: Millefleurs, a stunning home and lavender farm, comes with lake views and stretching fields of flowers.