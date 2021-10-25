Trending Tags

This Ontario Home For Sale Is Surrounded By A Lavender Dreamland & Is Right On The Water

It comes with a wine terrace and views of Lake Ontario. 😍💜

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Imagine waking up to the smell of fresh lavender hanging in the air. This stunning Ontario home for sale has sprawling fields of these fragrant purple flowers, and it looks like pure heaven.

Located in Prince Edward County, the $3,875,000 farm, called Millefleurs, comes with a newly built home, barn and winery.

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Situated atop a limestone bluff, the property gazes over Lake Ontario and is surrounded by organic lavender fields, an orchard, and flower beds.

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

The interior has a towering 18-foot ceiling, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms, with windows that look out over the lake.

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

You can enjoy 270-degree views of the water from the large balcony upstairs, which is located off of the guest suite.

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Outside, you'll find a dreamy wine terrace surrounded by flowers that looks like the ideal place to enjoy a drink or two.

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

From stunning floral fields to shining views of the lake, this property has "paradise" written all over it.

Millefleurs

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Price: $3,875,000

Address: 17461 Loyalist Pkwy., Prince Edward County, ON

Description: Millefleurs, a stunning home and lavender farm, comes with lake views and stretching fields of flowers.

View Here

