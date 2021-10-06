Trending Tags

Stunning Ontario Home For Sale Sits On The Water & Feels Like Your Own Slice Of Europe

You can escape to Ireland without ever leaving Ontario.

Stunning Ontario Home For Sale Sits On The Water & Feels Like Your Own Slice Of Europe
Karin Rotem | RE/MAX, Karin Rotem | RE/MAX

A one-of-kind Ontario home for sale is giving its future owners a chance to enjoy the European countryside without leaving the province.

9868 County Rd. 24 in Westport, Ontario is a nearly 20-acre estate that offers unbeatable views and access to the Rideau Canal.

Karin Rotem | RE/MAX

The 16-year-old custom-built home offers an impressive 3,800 square feet of shoreline.

Karin Rotem | RE/MAX

Its open-concept design and well-placed windows ensure you always have a view of the plant life that surrounds you.

Karin Rotem | RE/MAX

Friend and family can dine outside during the summer months or jump into the canal from the property's private dock.

Karin Rotem | RE/MAX

You can enjoy a tranquil adventure through the estate's many trails and picnic at the end of its natural path.

Karin Rotem | RE/MAX

If bedrooms with a view are your thing, you really can't beat this home's cozy outlook.

Karin Rotem | RE/MAX

Countryside Home 

Karin Rotem | RE/MAX

Price: $4,250,000

Address: 9868 County Rd. 24, Westport, ON

Description: The best fake trip to Europe you'll ever experience or live in.

View Here

