Stunning Ontario Home For Sale Sits On The Water & Feels Like Your Own Slice Of Europe
You can escape to Ireland without ever leaving Ontario.
A one-of-kind Ontario home for sale is giving its future owners a chance to enjoy the European countryside without leaving the province.
9868 County Rd. 24 in Westport, Ontario is a nearly 20-acre estate that offers unbeatable views and access to the Rideau Canal.
The 16-year-old custom-built home offers an impressive 3,800 square feet of shoreline.
Its open-concept design and well-placed windows ensure you always have a view of the plant life that surrounds you.
Friend and family can dine outside during the summer months or jump into the canal from the property's private dock.
You can enjoy a tranquil adventure through the estate's many trails and picnic at the end of its natural path.
If bedrooms with a view are your thing, you really can't beat this home's cozy outlook.
Countryside Home
Price: $4,250,000
Address: 9868 County Rd. 24, Westport, ON
Description: The best fake trip to Europe you'll ever experience or live in.