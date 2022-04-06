This $300K Ontario Cabin Has Panoramic Lake Views But You'll Have To Put In Some Work
There's even a sandy beach across the road.
This property in Ontario is like a little slice of paradise, and it comes with a little cabin and all the views. Situated in Highland Grove, the property is on the market for $300,000.
The cabin is surrounded by towering trees and is an ideal place for nature-lovers. Boasting three bedrooms and incredible views of Jordan Lake, it makes for a dreamy getaway spot, especially during the fall when the forest turns to a vibrant shade of orange.
Exterior of the cabin.Jill Price | RE/MAX
However, the cabin isn't move-in ready, so you'd have to put some work in. The interior has yet to be completed, although large jobs such as the septic system have already been finished. So if you're looking for a project, this could be the property for you.
Interior of the cabin. Jill Price | RE/MAX
Across the road, you'll find a sandy beach where you can spend your summer days. There's also shallow access to the lake so you can take your time getting in.
Jordan Lake. Jill Price | RE/MAX
The giant picture window is one of the highlights of the cabin, allowing for panoramic views of the surrounding scenery.
Surrounding scenery.Jill Price | RE/MAX
There's lots of work to be done on this property, but if you have some handy skills or want the ability to customize, this serene little spot could be what you're looking for. Plus, it's a good place to enjoy the rugged scenery that Ontario has to offer.
Woodland cabin
Exterior of the cabin.
Price: $300,000
Address: 1171 Jordan Lake Rd., Highland Grove, ON
Description: This woodland cabin has stunning views but needs some work done before it's ready for move-in.