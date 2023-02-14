This Giant $800K Manor For Sale In Ontario Has Nearly 20 Rooms & A Separate Carriage House
Cue the 'Bridgerton' theme.
This beautiful home for sale in Ontario has so much space and actually costs under $1 million. The historic manor, named Taylor Manor, dates back to 1940 and is currently on the market for $799,900.
The 2,748 square-foot house is located in Madoc and boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The rooms have been updated but still feature tons of historic charm.
Exterior of the home.Steve Bancroft | Century 21 Lanthorn Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage
You'll find hardwood floors, large windows, and original baseboard trim throughout. According to the floor plans there are over 15 rooms in the home so you'll have lots of space to enjoy.
Living room.Steve Bancroft | Century 21 Lanthorn Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage
The first floor has a spacious living room as well as a dining room and studio with panoramic views. The modern kitchen is complete with quartz countertops and a "rustic flair."
Updated kitchen.Steve Bancroft | Century 21 Lanthorn Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage
You can take the original wooden staircase to the second level where you'll discover four bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as some walk-in closets for your wardrobe needs.
Bedroom with purple walls.Steve Bancroft | Century 21 Lanthorn Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage
The lower level has been renovated and features another bedroom that could be used as a rec room and a three-piece bathroom.
One unique feature of the home is the original carriage house. It's located at the end of the paved drive and has been converted into a double garage with a loft and extra storage.
Carriage house.Steve Bancroft | Century 21 Lanthorn Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage
The home comes with a private yard with mature trees and a lush garden. In the backyard you'll find a screen gazebo as well as a second gazebo and a fire pit area where you can relax.
The surrounding area boasts several lakes, trails, and "small town hospitality." If you're looking for a spacious home without a giant price tag then this one could be worth checking out.
Manor for sale
Bathroom.
Steve Bancroft | Century 21 Lanthorn Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage
Price: $799,900
Address: 124 St. Lawrence St. W., Madoc, ON
Description: This giant home comes with an original carriage house and has so many rooms.