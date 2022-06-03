Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Stunning Waterfront Home In Ontario Has A Hot Tub With Lake Views & Costs $800K

It comes with a sauna and guest house.

Log house on a lake surrounded by trees.

Darren & Katharine Leblanc | The Leblanc Group

If you've ever dreamed of living at a resort, then this magnificent Ontario property for sale might just be your dream home. Located in Sudbury, the log home may look like a multi-million dollar abode, but it is actually listed at $799,900.

The three-bedroom house is nestled amongst rocks and trees on 10 acres of private property and sits right on Clearwater Lake. With over 200 feet of waterfront, you can enjoy stunning views from the house and yard.

The log home has an open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space on the main floor complete with cathedral ceilings. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow for incredible sunset views over the water.

The primary bedroom is also situated on the main floor and comes with a private deck where you can take in the scenery. The second and third bedrooms can be found on the upper level and have lots of space.

Outside, you'll discover a wraparound deck and a hot tub surrounded by nature. One of the most unique aspects is the private guest house with its own kitchen, bathroom, living space, and fireplace.

The bonfire area is the perfect spot to roast s'mores on a summer night, and there's a sauna by the water where you can relax and warm up.

The lake is "crystal clear" with a sandy floor, and you can jump in off the dock. With endless water views, serene nature surroundings, and relaxing amenities like a hot tub and sauna, this log home is like being on vacation every day.

Price: $799,900

Address: 5437 Clearwater Lake, Sudbury, ON

Description: This magnificent log home is like being at a resort and costs under a million.

