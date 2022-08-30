This 14-Room Ontario Home Selling For Under $800K Is Like Living In A Country Song
If pop country was a house.
If old-school Taylor Swift and Keith Urban are your playlist ride-or-dies, then chances are this Ontario home will sound appealing to you.
95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil, in Ontario, is a five-bedroom, three-bedroom property that sits on 9 acres of peaceful country green. Basically, you can blast "Wagon Wheel" as loud as you want.
95 Lavinge Road, CorbeilShawn Roy | RE/MAX
The sizeable home offers 2,408 square feet of living space and is ideal for those wishing to escape the big city and its shoe closet condos.
95 Lavinge Road, CorbeilShawn Roy | RE/MAX
The five-year-old house features 14 rooms, which will come in handy during petty arguments with your partner. Not that, that'll ever happen.
95 Lavinge Road, CorbeilShawn Roy | RE/MAX
Who doesn't want a view of lush greenery as they cook in an open-concept kitchen? Luke Bryan should write a song about that. Untapped market.
95 Lavinge Road, CorbeilShawn Roy | RE/MAX
The living room looks like a place that stays cozy all year long. All it needs is a carefully placed cowboy hat and a guitar whose price is infinitely greater than its owner's skill level.
95 Lavinge Road, CorbeilShawn Roy | RE/MAX
If you're buying a country home and doesn't have a clawfoot tub in one of your bathrooms, you're doing it wrong. Luckily this home doesn't have that problem, not one bit.
95 Lavinge Road, CorbeilShawn Roy | RE/MAX
If you're a new father looking for a place to call your own, a sizeable basement will almost always get you where you're going. So, as you can see, the man cave prospects for this property are quite good.
95 Lavinge Road, CorbeilShawn Roy | RE/MAX
Is this not the exact image that pops into your head when you hear a Carrie Underwood song?
95 Lavinge Road, CorbeilShawn Roy | RE/MAX
Overall, the home offers plenty of bang for its $800K buck, making it a viable option for, well, anyone who's got that kind of dough lying around.
Huge Country Home
95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil
Price: $799,900
Address: 95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil, ON
Description: A country dream home at a cheaper price.