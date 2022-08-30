NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This 14-Room Ontario Home Selling For Under $800K Is Like Living In A Country Song

If pop country was a house.

Toronto Staff Writer
95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil, Ontario.

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil, Ontario.

Shawn Roy | RE/MAX

If old-school Taylor Swift and Keith Urban are your playlist ride-or-dies, then chances are this Ontario home will sound appealing to you.

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil, in Ontario, is a five-bedroom, three-bedroom property that sits on 9 acres of peaceful country green. Basically, you can blast "Wagon Wheel" as loud as you want.

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

The sizeable home offers 2,408 square feet of living space and is ideal for those wishing to escape the big city and its shoe closet condos.

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

The five-year-old house features 14 rooms, which will come in handy during petty arguments with your partner. Not that, that'll ever happen.

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

Who doesn't want a view of lush greenery as they cook in an open-concept kitchen? Luke Bryan should write a song about that. Untapped market.

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

The living room looks like a place that stays cozy all year long. All it needs is a carefully placed cowboy hat and a guitar whose price is infinitely greater than its owner's skill level.

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

If you're buying a country home and doesn't have a clawfoot tub in one of your bathrooms, you're doing it wrong. Luckily this home doesn't have that problem, not one bit.

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

If you're a new father looking for a place to call your own, a sizeable basement will almost always get you where you're going. So, as you can see, the man cave prospects for this property are quite good.

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

Is this not the exact image that pops into your head when you hear a Carrie Underwood song?

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

Overall, the home offers plenty of bang for its $800K buck, making it a viable option for, well, anyone who's got that kind of dough lying around.

Huge Country Home

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil

Shawn Roy | RE/MAX

Price: $799,900

Address: 95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil, ON

Description: A country dream home at a cheaper price.

View Here

