This Stunning Ontario Property Belongs On A Greek Island & Has 6 Villas With Water Views
It's a "Mediterranean experience."
This property for sale is located in Ontario, but it looks like it belongs on a Greek island. The jaw-dropping estate sits right on the edge of Charleston Lake and is on the market for a whopping $12,000,000.
The area boasts 10 different structures perched along a rocky promontory. There is no principal house — instead, separate living spaces were built so that guests could enjoy some private time while staying on the property.
Property for sale on the water.
There are six villas in total, and you can live like you're on vacation every day. Four of the villas have bedrooms suites, and the other two are entertaining spaces that could also be turned into bedrooms. There are 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in total.
Waterfront villa with terrace.
The entire property has a "Mediterranean resort" vibe, from the stretching cliffs to the clear waters. Each villa, balcony, and terrace has lake views.
Buildings with stairways and balconies.
The interior features upscale, rustic decor with large stone fireplaces, wooden beams, and large windows that gaze over the water.
Some highlights of this spot include two bars, one of which is outdoors so you can enjoy the incredible scenery as you sip. There is also a waterside fire pit perched on a rock, a sound system and stage for live music, and a games house.
Seating area overlooking the lake with a fireplace.
The cascading fountain, glowing lights, and sunset views exude romance, and you'll feel like you've jetted off to another world while exploring the property.
This multi-million dollar spot could easily pass as a Greek island resort, and it's like a year-round vacation.
Waterfront property for sale
Building overlooking the water.
Courtesy of Marilyn Wilson | Dream Properties® Inc.
Price: $12,000,000
Address: Charleston Lake, ON
Description: Located at the edge of a lake, this spot has multiple villas and Mediterranean vibes.