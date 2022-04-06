This Luxury Ontario Mansion For Sale Is A Private Bed & Breakfast Resort On The Water
You can live in a countryside haven.
You can live a life of luxury with your family, or start your own bed and breakfast at this historic Ontario property. The Caldwell Mansion resort for sale in Ontario is a dreamy countryside escape where you can live like a Bridgerton. The house even has its own name, how European.
This majestic stone building sits on a 9.4-acre property of rolling hills and lush forests, on the bank of the Clyde River. The restored home dates back to 1846 and has a whopping nine bedrooms and six bathrooms. It's perfect for guests to stay or for large families.
Grand front path to historic stone mansion for sale. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors
The hidden pool area with a hot tub in the backyard feels like you're lounging in a private spa resort. There is a bar area and lounge chairs to soak up the sun with a cocktail. It's easy living like you're always on vacation, surrounded by modern amenities, historic charm and elements of nature. The coach house is a great addition for overnight guests.
Luxury spa backyard with inground pool and hot tub surrounded by forest. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors
Clyde Hall, as the main house has been recently referred, was being used as a renowned bed and breakfast stay. The instant you pull of the lengthy drive you'll feel transported to a quaint English town. There is a back wing addition attached to the main house via a hallway, with its own kitchen and fireplace, next to the parking garage.
Kitchen and fireplace seating in wing addition of mansion. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors
In addition to the many bed and bathrooms, there is a large staircase from the grand entrance. You'll access a formal dining room and living room from this main foyer. There are rooms you'd expect like the kitchen and laundry room, as well as a finished basement with a media room.
Finished basement media room in Ontario mansion. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors
You can sit on the Southeast deck enjoying the nature surrounding you. There is also a bright sunroom to feel the benefits of being outside in all seasons. You'll have water access to Clyde River where you can take a kayak or canoe through to Kerr Lake.
Outdoor walkway to coach house and pool area at Ontario home.Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors
The home has been modernly renovated and has had recent upgrades including the roof, a geothermal heating and cooling system, an interlock walkway, kitchen flooring and some appliances. If you can afford the $2,598,800 price tag, you could obtain the house of your dreams.
One of nine bedrooms in historic bed and breakfast for sale. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors
You can keep the feeling that you actually live in a European village since you'll only be a 10-minute drive from the town of Perth. If you need a night in the city, you'll be less than an hour from Ottawa. The home is a short walk into Lanark Village where you can get errands done.
Price: $2,598,800
Address: 131 Mill St., Lanark, ON
Description: You can have space for a large family and live like a Bridgerton at this historic mansion for sale in Ontario. It would also make a great bed and breakfast or wedding venue.