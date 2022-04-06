Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario houses for sale

This Luxury Ontario Mansion For Sale Is A Private Bed & Breakfast Resort On The Water

You can live in a countryside haven.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Historic stone mansion with front fountain. Right: Saltwater pool, hot tub & guest house.

Historic stone mansion with front fountain. Right: Saltwater pool, hot tub & guest house.

Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors

You can live a life of luxury with your family, or start your own bed and breakfast at this historic Ontario property. The Caldwell Mansion resort for sale in Ontario is a dreamy countryside escape where you can live like a Bridgerton. The house even has its own name, how European.

This majestic stone building sits on a 9.4-acre property of rolling hills and lush forests, on the bank of the Clyde River. The restored home dates back to 1846 and has a whopping nine bedrooms and six bathrooms. It's perfect for guests to stay or for large families.

Grand front path to historic stone mansion for sale. Grand front path to historic stone mansion for sale. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors

The hidden pool area with a hot tub in the backyard feels like you're lounging in a private spa resort. There is a bar area and lounge chairs to soak up the sun with a cocktail. It's easy living like you're always on vacation, surrounded by modern amenities, historic charm and elements of nature. The coach house is a great addition for overnight guests.

Luxury spa backyard with inground pool and hot tub surrounded by forest.Luxury spa backyard with inground pool and hot tub surrounded by forest. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors

Clyde Hall, as the main house has been recently referred, was being used as a renowned bed and breakfast stay. The instant you pull of the lengthy drive you'll feel transported to a quaint English town. There is a back wing addition attached to the main house via a hallway, with its own kitchen and fireplace, next to the parking garage.

Kitchen and fireplace seating in wing addition of mansion.Kitchen and fireplace seating in wing addition of mansion. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors

In addition to the many bed and bathrooms, there is a large staircase from the grand entrance. You'll access a formal dining room and living room from this main foyer. There are rooms you'd expect like the kitchen and laundry room, as well as a finished basement with a media room.

Finished basement media room in Ontario mansion.Finished basement media room in Ontario mansion. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors

You can sit on the Southeast deck enjoying the nature surrounding you. There is also a bright sunroom to feel the benefits of being outside in all seasons. You'll have water access to Clyde River where you can take a kayak or canoe through to Kerr Lake.

Outdoor walkway to coach house and pool area at Ontario home.Outdoor walkway to coach house and pool area at Ontario home.Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors

The home has been modernly renovated and has had recent upgrades including the roof, a geothermal heating and cooling system, an interlock walkway, kitchen flooring and some appliances. If you can afford the $2,598,800 price tag, you could obtain the house of your dreams.

One of nine bedrooms in historic bed and breakfast for sale. One of nine bedrooms in historic bed and breakfast for sale. Curtis Fillier & Julie Colbourne-Milne | YOW Realtors

You can keep the feeling that you actually live in a European village since you'll only be a 10-minute drive from the town of Perth. If you need a night in the city, you'll be less than an hour from Ottawa. The home is a short walk into Lanark Village where you can get errands done.

Historic Bed and Breakfast Home

Price: $2,598,800

Address: 131 Mill St., Lanark, ON

Description: You can have space for a large family and live like a Bridgerton at this historic mansion for sale in Ontario. It would also make a great bed and breakfast or wedding venue.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...