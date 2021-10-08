This Ontario Church Has Been Transformed Into A Massive Home & Costs Under $600K
It even has stained glass windows!
Located in Ethel, this Ontario church for sale has been transformed into a dreamy home.
The former church, built in 1877, still has many of its original gorgeous features like Gothic stained-glass windows.
Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty
If you love to entertain, this house would be perfect. The vast 1,500-square-foot living room is bigger than many apartment units and has enough space for a piano and several sofas.
Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty
One unique feature is the former altar area, which is now a giant daybed where you'll want to lay down and read a book.
Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty
Inside, it also has five bedrooms, and one of two bathrooms has a pedestal soaker tub where you'll want to have relaxing bubble baths.
Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty
Outside, there is ample space to grow a garden of fresh vegetables, and there is a patio where you can grill up burgers.
If you are looking to move outside of the bustling city, this home might be perfect for you.
Ontario Church
Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty
Price: $589,900
Address: 44418 Brandon Rd., Ethel, ON
Description: This dreamy converted church is cheaper than many Toronto condos and has five bedrooms.