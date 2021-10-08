Trending Tags

This Ontario Church Has Been Transformed Into A Massive Home & Costs Under $600K

It even has stained glass windows!

This Ontario Church Has Been Transformed Into A Massive Home & Costs Under $600K
Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty

Located in Ethel, this Ontario church for sale has been transformed into a dreamy home.

The former church, built in 1877, still has many of its original gorgeous features like Gothic stained-glass windows.

This Ontario Church Has Been Transformed Into A Massive Home & Costs Under $600K Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty

If you love to entertain, this house would be perfect. The vast 1,500-square-foot living room is bigger than many apartment units and has enough space for a piano and several sofas.

This Ontario Church Has Been Transformed Into A Massive Home & Costs Under $600K Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty

One unique feature is the former altar area, which is now a giant daybed where you'll want to lay down and read a book.

This Ontario Church Has Been Transformed Into A Massive Home & Costs Under $600K Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty

Inside, it also has five bedrooms, and one of two bathrooms has a pedestal soaker tub where you'll want to have relaxing bubble baths.

This Ontario Church Has Been Transformed Into A Massive Home & Costs Under $600K Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty

Outside, there is ample space to grow a garden of fresh vegetables, and there is a patio where you can grill up burgers.

If you are looking to move outside of the bustling city, this home might be perfect for you.

Ontario Church

This Ontario Church Has Been Transformed Into A Massive Home & Costs Under $600K

Brian Chalmers | Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty

Price: $589,900

Address: 44418 Brandon Rd., Ethel, ON

Description: This dreamy converted church is cheaper than many Toronto condos and has five bedrooms.

View Here

