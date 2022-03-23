Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto real estate

Toronto's Real Estate Prices For New Homes Have Shot Up & Here's How Much It Costs

Cue the sounds of lost hopes and dreams.

Toronto Associate Editor
A condo building on Queen Street in Toronto.

A condo building on Queen Street in Toronto.

Elovkoff | Dreamstime

Here's yet another reminder of how outrageous Toronto's real estate market can be and how seemingly out-of-reach it is to buy a brand new home.

In a press release posted on March 23, the Building and Industry Land Development Association and Altus Group revealed just how hectic the new home market was for the GTA last month.

According to their sales data, the benchmark prices for both new condos and single-family homes skyrocketed in the last twelve months.

New condos shot up by 13% for an average benchmark price of $1,177,739, while new single-family homes went up by an eye-watering 35.3% to $1,858,713. Yikes.

"GTA benchmark new home prices set record highs in February in both the single family and condominium apartment sectors," Manager of Research Consulting at Altus Analytics for Altus Group, Edward Jegg said in the release.

The number of sales for February also was 17% above the 10-year average, with a total of 3,630 sales for all types of new homes.

"Low available inventory, particularly for single-family homes, continues to exert upward pressure on prices," Jegg said.

The inventory for these types of homes was at a record low for February with 546 units up on the market.

"Total remaining inventory rose slightly compared to the previous month, to 9,165 units, as several new condominium apartment projects opened that month. This still represented only 3 months of total inventory based on average sales for the past 12 months," the report reads, and added that a balanced market would include nine to 12 months of inventory.

It looks as if Toronto's real estate market is starting to slow down, as fewer people are putting down offers on homes and aren't viewing houses as much as before.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...