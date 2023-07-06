This Futuristic Cottage For Sale In Canada Has A Room That's Fit For A Marvel Movie (PHOTOS)
If Tony Stark owned a cottage it would probably look something like this. 👀
Alright, fellow Marvel heads, prepare to have your minds blown! We've stumbled upon a cottage for sale in Canada that is straight out of Tony Stark's dreams, nestled in the heart of Muskoka, Ontario. And let me tell you, this place is more than just a charming bungalow — it's a luxury retreat fit for a superhero.
Say hello to The Bridgehouse at 260 Edgemere Road East. Tucked away in a serene forest in Huntsville, this house takes cottage living to a whole new level. Literally. It stands tall, 6 meters above a ravine, giving it that mythical bridge-like appearance.
The exterior of the cottage. Bosley Real Estate
But wait, there's more! This 38-meter-long wonderland boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and not one, but two beach entrances that lead you straight to your own private red-sand beach on Mary Lake. Talk about a prime spot for sunbathing and pretending you're as jacked as Chris Hemsworth.
Now, let's talk about the pièce de résistance — the living room. You'll feel surrounded by nature's finest artwork, thanks to the home's floor-to-ceiling windows that perfectly frame the breathtaking outdoor scenery.
The living room. Bosley Real Estate
Are you going to cross your arms behind your back and peer out of it in contemplation? Of course you are. You're an Avenger, remember?
The cottage's stunning views of nature. Bosley Real Estate
The Bridgehouse is all about blending in with its surrounding. With its symmetrical lines and minimalist vibes, this place is practically an extension of the landscape itself. Plus, those cubby wall shelves and integrated cabinet doors seem like the perfect place to keep a mythical hammer capable of crushing mighty foes.
A study area. Bosley Real Estate
This place is sleek with a capital S. We're talking birch maple hardwood flooring and a walkout balcony that lets you take in the crisp Muskoka air while contemplating what MCU series you should binge on Disney+ next. And if that's not enough to tickle the nerd in you, get this — the place has a brand-new 360-degree rotating STUV wood-burning fireplace. Welcome to the future, little buddy.
The walkout balcony. Bosley Real Estate
But enough with the teasing. I know you're dying to know the price tag of this extraordinary property, and, we're sorry to tell you that it is an Avenger-level threat to your bank account. We sincerely hope you have a Tony Stark type in your life because you're going to need one trying to purchase this $3,899,000 dream home as regular Joe.
Oh well, it's fun to pretend.
Super Hero Cottage
260 Edgemere Road East, Huntsville, ON
Asking Price: $3,899,000
Address: 260 Edgemere Road East, Huntsville, ON
Description: A futuristic looking cottage that looks more like a super hero's lair than a rustic outing.