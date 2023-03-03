This Dreamy All-Inclusive Resort Is Tucked In A Colorado Ghost Town & Has Relaxing Hot Springs
It’s the perfect weekend getaway to escape the city life.
Have you ever felt like you want to escape from all the buzz in the city and relax for a few days without worrying about vacation planning? You know, just going to a resort where everything is there, and all you have to do is focus on relaxing. Well, one Colorado ghost town might be the perfect destination to do just that.
Located across the mountain from Telluride, Dunton Hot Springs is a dreamy all-inclusive resort offering different activities for the most relaxing weekend getaway.
According to the retreat’s official website, the installation is set in an 1800s ghost town nestled deep in an extraordinary alpine valley.
The town of Dunton, CO, was established in 1885 as a mining camp. After a short boom, the area became deserted in 1918, and in 1994 the current owner bought it for renovations, the website explains.
You can get both day and overnight packages at Dunton Hot Springs. Do you want to rent the entire area for your family and friends? That’s also a possibility, as the resort also offers exclusive rental options for business retreats, weddings, and family reunions.
Don’t let the ghost town aspect fool you, as the resort has gorgeously furnished cabins, a saloon serving quality food, massage areas, and the most relaxing hot springs.
"Dunton’s hot springs are controlled by tectonic forces associated with the Triassic Dolores Formation," the resort’s website reads. "The springs are located on the trace of a north trending fault and encompass an area of approximately 0.3 square miles."
Additionally, if you’re worried about disconnecting, there’s also high-speed Wi-Fi in every cabin.
Prices start at $960, depending on the cabin and time of the year that you visit, and they include all meals and beverages.
So, whether you’re looking for a place to disconnect or just change your WFH environment to a quaint small ghost town with luxurious cabins, Dunton Hot Springs is the perfect option for you.
Dunton Hot Springs
Price: $960+/night
Address: 8532 Rd. 38, Rico, CO
Why You Need To Go: You can relax in hot springs and stay in dreamy luxurious cabins located the middle of a renewed ghost town.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.