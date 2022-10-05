A Neighbor Of The Viral 'Stranger Things' House In Chicago Wants It Taken Down
He allegedly threatened people with a baseball bat.😳
A Chicago area family recently went viral for their realistic Halloween yard decorations depicting iconic scenes from the Netflix series Stranger Things. Now, a neighbor allegedly wants these adornments taken down.
The display rapidly drew the attention of the public, who were stopping by to witness the unique array of characters.
However, according to ABC 7, one of the house's neighbors grew tired of the attention and asked for the popular site to be taken down due to concerns about safety in the area.
Dave and Aubrey, the couple who own the viral home, live in a cul-de-sac in a Plainfield, IL subdivision, and their original TikTok video showing their display of a floating Max Mayfield currently has 14.4 million views.
On Tuesday, Dave shared on his Instagram account that the pair was planning on tearing the entire display down, but they decided to hold off due to encouragement from fans.
The hope is that the conversation will alleviate tensions and allow for the decorations to remain in place. News of the circumstances is making its rounds among visitors and across the Internet.
TikTok user @nikkiatnitetime posted a clip, shared by her aunt who lives nearby, saying that her family member told her the neighbor "threatened people with a bat" last weekend.
It has not been confirmed whether the threat claim is true, but Dave and Aubrey say they will provide an official update on the situation during a TikTok Livestream on October 5.
