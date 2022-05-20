This Sweet Italian Airbnb Is Inside A Giant Bee Hive & You Can Sleep Safely With 1M Bees
Air Bee & Bee 🐝
A buzz-worthy experience on Airbnb just became available!
You can now sleep in an "Air bee & bee" in southern Italy by booking into Wonder Bee & Bee, touted as the world's first live-in bee farm. Those who book will get to sleep in a house located in the village of Grottole, while surrounded by more than 1 million bees.
Beekeeper Rocco Filomeno and local volunteers built a wooden hive that guests can actually sleep in, according to the posting. The house, which stands within an olive tree garden, looks like an actual honeycomb.
"This is the first place in the world where you can sleep immersed in the distinctive sound and aroma of the bees, experiencing ‘bee-therapy’ in the most authentic and natural way,” said Filomeno, according to a news release from Airbnb.
Airbnb
Filomeno will welcome the guests, and they will get a lesson on bees and "how to live with them." Guests will also be offered a breakfast that includes ricotta, strawberries, homemade biscuits and of course, local honey.
Airbnb
Inside the minimalistic wooden house there are two beds and a bathroom. The roof also includes a mesh-and-wood box so that guests can look up at the bees while laying on the bed.
The ad on Airbnb promises that guests will "fall asleep to the gentle humming of bees."
But don't worry; the buzz shouldn't be enough to keep you up. Bees also typically sleep at night, so you won't be dealing with a hive of activity overhead.
Airbnb
All money from the bookings will go to Wonder Grottole, the village's bee conservation NGO.
The host is offering the first three bookings at a discounted price, which makes it a pretty sweet deal!
Book into Wonder Bee & Bee
Neighbourhood: Grottole, Italy
Why You Need To Go: Sleep inside a house surrounded by more than one million bees.