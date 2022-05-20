NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
airbnb

This Sweet Italian Airbnb Is Inside A Giant Bee Hive & You Can Sleep Safely With 1M Bees

Air Bee & Bee 🐝

Global Staff Writer
An Airbnb in Italy. Right: A house with a beehive inside.

An Airbnb in Italy. Right: A house with a beehive inside.

Airbnb

A buzz-worthy experience on Airbnb just became available!

You can now sleep in an "Air bee & bee" in southern Italy by booking into Wonder Bee & Bee, touted as the world's first live-in bee farm. Those who book will get to sleep in a house located in the village of Grottole, while surrounded by more than 1 million bees.

Beekeeper Rocco Filomeno and local volunteers built a wooden hive that guests can actually sleep in, according to the posting. The house, which stands within an olive tree garden, looks like an actual honeycomb.

"This is the first place in the world where you can sleep immersed in the distinctive sound and aroma of the bees, experiencing ‘bee-therapy’ in the most authentic and natural way,” said Filomeno, according to a news release from Airbnb.

Airbnb

Filomeno will welcome the guests, and they will get a lesson on bees and "how to live with them." Guests will also be offered a breakfast that includes ricotta, strawberries, homemade biscuits and of course, local honey.

Airbnb

Inside the minimalistic wooden house there are two beds and a bathroom. The roof also includes a mesh-and-wood box so that guests can look up at the bees while laying on the bed.

The ad on Airbnb promises that guests will "fall asleep to the gentle humming of bees."

But don't worry; the buzz shouldn't be enough to keep you up. Bees also typically sleep at night, so you won't be dealing with a hive of activity overhead.

Airbnb

All money from the bookings will go to Wonder Grottole, the village's bee conservation NGO.

The host is offering the first three bookings at a discounted price, which makes it a pretty sweet deal!

Book into Wonder Bee & Bee

Book

Neighbourhood: Grottole, Italy

Why You Need To Go: Sleep inside a house surrounded by more than one million bees.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...