the alchemist

This Hidden Dining Garden In Florida Is A Local's Favorite & Not Many People Know It's There

It's such a vibe!

A woman standing in front of the art wall. Right: A woman at La Mexicana Taco Bar.
@pim_chapman | Instagram, @camilaybars | Instagram

There's a cute hidden dining garden in Fort Lauderdale, FL filled with delicious cafés, like The Alchemist, and restaurants, like La Mexicana Taco Bar, squared away behind antique decorations and gorgeous greenery.

It's called The Yard at Wilton Manors but it's formerly known as The Eucalyptus Gardens and has become the place to brunch, relax and shop during the weekends.

This bohemian village is colorful and well known in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and a place for creators and coffee enthusiasts seeking to escape the urban vibe of the city.

The artsy walkway and the painted trees provide a pleasing atmosphere inviting guests to entertain and dine.

On select days, you can even enjoy live music and jam out for fun date night during the week or a chill brunch date on the weekends.

As you walk down, you can find fun games, like Jenga, an Antique store and an area full of funky art murals. One of the murals has a dedication to the students who died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with messages painted on rocks that give empowering and kind messages to the public.

There is a farmer's market that's open on the weekends called Lola's Market. It's in a warehouse with many vintage shops. You will find quirky items and memorabilia that you never imagined.

You can also find a unique vintage record collection and psychic reader.

The best part is it's dog-friendly. So, you're welcome to bring Fido and spend a day at The Yard.

It's the perfect place to fill your stomach, fill your heart, and fill your Instagram feed with aesthetically pleasing backdrops.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 7, 2019.

