13 Romantic Dates You Can Take Your Favorite Person This Summer In South Florida
Enough with "Hot Girl Summer", and say hello to "Cuffed Up Summer". 😘
It's a South Florida summer and the weather is hot, which makes it the perfect time to find creative date ideas to heat up your summer plans. With fun spots and exciting activities in the area, these outings are sure to spark a steamy romance.
You can make so many memories with your boo to make this the season you've been waiting for. It's time to do away with "hot girl summer" and say hello to "cuffed up summer", so you can cozy up to your significant other.
Find the sunscreen, picnic blanket, and your coolest shades, and get ready for the date of your dreams. Instead of melting in the Florida heat, these ideas are sure to melt your heart!
Make A Pizza At Fratelli La Bufala
Price: Not Listed
Address: 437 Washington Ave., Miami Beach FL
Why You Need To Go: They are the first Neopolitan Pizzeria in Miami. This is a perfect date night to enjoy good bites, learn something together, and even have some Prosecco. It's the first Tuesday of every month. This idea is *chef's kiss*.
Create Art Together At Pinspiration In Davie
Price: $20-99
Address: 8826 W. State Rd. 84, Davie, FL 33324
Why You Need To Go: You can splatter paint and get creative with your significant other. If you do the date package, it comes with champagne and chocolates. You can bring home the canvas you created with your boo.
Kayak At Oleta River State Park
Price: $6/vehicle
Address: 3400 N.E. 163rd St., North Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: Launch a double kayak this month at Oleta River State Park with your best friend. This scenic paddle out in nature will bring you through twisting tree tunnels. This is a great way to stay active and release endorphins while hanging with your honey.
Day Trip To The Bahamas
Price: $205 roundtrip
Address: Port Everglades Terminal 21, 2021 Eller Dr., Fort Lauderdale, FL
Why You Need To Go: It's summertime and living is easy when travel is so accessible in the Sunshine State. You and your partner can soak up the sun and travel to the Bahamas without ever even having to take off work, all in less than 24 hours. See another part of the world and travel right back to your home base in Fort Lauderdale.
Explore Wynwood Walls & Art District
Price: Free
Address: 266 N.W. 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127
Why You Need To Go: Wynwood Walls is a fun day out to see gorgeous artistry in the heart of Miami. You can enjoy a nice stroll with your partner, take cute pics with a funky backdrop, and shop or dine around the area.
Get Passionate At Wreck It Fort Lauderdale
Price: $30-100
Address: 830 E. Oakland Park Blvd., STE. 105, Oakland Park, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can get really passionate and take out all your anger at the ultimate rage room in South Florida. Once it's all out of your system, you can enjoy the rest of your day, stress--free, with bae. As Wreck It Fort Lauderdale's motto goes "break sh*t, leave happy."
Go To The World Erotic Art Museum (WEAM)
Price: $25/person
Address: 1205 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Why You Need To Go: Things just got a lot steamier! See the fun exhibit dedicated to erotic art to kick off a great night of romance with your significant other. Get your head out of the gutter and have a great stroll through the museum.
Take A Ride On The Las Olas Gondola
Price: Not listed and varies upon request
Address: N.E. 1st Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Why You Need To Go: You can pretend like you're in Venice, Italy, when, in reality, you're on the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal. This fun gondola ride is a unique way to see the town and share the love. This is also a popular proposal idea.
Enjoy The Thrills of Indoor Skydiving At iFly
Price: $64.99-159.99/per person and depending on how many flights
Address: 11690 West State Road 84 Davie, FL 33325
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing better than a little adrenaline rush when you're out on a date, and indoor skydiving is a thrilling way to bond with someone and make the most unique memories. You also are indoors, so it's a great way to beat the heat during the summer.
Have A Boozy Day At The Wharf
Price: Varies on drinks and food, free entry
Address: 20 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Why You Need To Go: The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale is known for its nightlife, but it's also such a fun time to go during the day and soak up the sun on their outside waterfront patio. They have food trucks and multiple bars to have a boozy day with babe. There is also a location in Miami.
Go Parasailing With Sea Rocket Water Adventures
Price: $99.99/person (you can find Groupon deals and beat some of the extra fees)
Address: Bahia Mar, Fort Lauderdale Beach at Slip A-123
Why You Need To Go: This adventurous date puts your relationship to the ultimate test. You and your partner will hang from a parachute attached to a boat and enjoy some time in the sky. You might need a cocktail or two after this one.
Blowing Rocks Preserve
Price: Free
Address: Jupiter Island, Hobe Sound, Florida
Why You Need To Go: This beach in Jupiter looks like it belongs in the Pacific Northwest and the views are breathtaking. Its rocky terrain makes it a not-your-average beach day. It's a popular proposal location and there are even whimsical winding tree tunnel.
See A Comedy Show At The Miami Improv
Price: $5+ (depends on show)
Address: 3450 N.W. 83 Avenue, SUITE 224 Doral FL 33122
Why You Need To Go: There is nothing greater than laughing with the person you love and the Miami Improv is just the place to go. It's also a great way to have your whole night planned and just hang out with your partner.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 14, 2020.