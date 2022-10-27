This Haunted & 'Drunken' Science Lab Experience In New York Is An Epic Fall Date Night
The perfect place to test your chemistry.
"Experiment. Sip. Repeat." That's the motto of this epic Fall date night idea where you can live your mad scientist dreams. At the Drunken Lab in Brooklyn, NY, you can perform experiments in a laboratory and test your chemistry with your partner.
The best part is, instead of being graded on your work, you get a cocktail as a reward. During spooky season (all of October), they even have a haunted lab for $64.99/person with alcohol included.
You can go dressed in your Halloween best, receive a specialty shot and two craft cocktails, a lab coat and safety goggles.
@thedrunkenlab
This is your sign to try a new date idea! I loved 🙌🏽 #MakeItCinematic #nyctiktok #fypシ #targethalloween #foryou
At the venue, you get to try two different experiments and battle it out in three games against the other side of the lab room, or even those you're on a double date with!
The experience differs on the day you like to go, so it might be best to read up on the website in case your beau doesn't want to dissect a frog.
You can shape your inner Bill Nye or make up for all the trouble you got in class staring at your lab partner.
This October, the haunted laboratory is extra special with green neon lights and spooky decor. There's also bottle service available for those who choose to get extra boozy.
The establishment is 21 years or older, and though there isn't complimentary food, they do sell boozy ice cream there. It is advised you drink responsibly, of course.
If you're sick of dinner dates, this might be one of the most creative ways to impress your significant other!
The Drunken Lab
Price: $54.99-154.99
Address: 1111 DeKalb Ave., Brooklyn, NY
Why You Need To Go: This is a creative and unique boozy experience that brings all the nostalgia of doing science experiments at school. It's a memorable night for you and your loved ones to make everlasting memories.