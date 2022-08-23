Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

So Many People Are 'Quiet Quitting' Their Jobs In Florida & These Cities Rank Highest In US

The burnout is real.

Florida Associate Editor
A view of the Jacksonville bridge. Right: A skyline view of Tallahassee.

Anthony Aneese Totah Jr | Dreamstime, Cheri Alguire | Dreamstime

There's a new topic trend on TikTok called "Quiet Quitting", only it's not just a funny video skit. People, especially those with jobs in Florida cities, are silently backing out of extra tasks as a response to burnout culture.

The term, considered a new equivalent to "work-to-rule", means that employees are starting to only do what is required of them without going above and beyond in order to establish a better work-life balance. In other words, you're still employed, you're just not overachieving at work.

One TikToker put simply that "it's genuinely ridiculous" we live in a world where "asking to be paid for the work that you do is called quitting".

A team-building events company, Wildgoose, researched 75 cities in all 50 states. They looked at the number of times "occupational burnout" was searched on Google.

The experts ranked Jacksonville, Florida, at No. 3 and Tallahassee, Florida, at No. 10 for the biggest increase of people looking up these keywords online.

Floridians in JAX typed in the phrase 68% more in the last 12 weeks compared to 2021. People who live in the Sunshine State's capital elevated their search by 44% during this same time period.

While the USA is seeing a rise in employee burnout, the study found that Florida is a state keener to see those employed doing the minimum and "quiet quitting".

As a whole, the state places in the 17th spot across America with an overall 39.31% "occupational burnout" search increase.

Wildgoose Director, Jonny Edser, recommends improving morale not only by "addressing root causes", but also with team-building activities which give people a "real break".

"They also help people to foster better connections with coworkers, who can support and sympathize when work stress becomes too much," he said.

On the social media video app, creators are coining the terms "act your wage" and calling 9 to 5's a scam. They are rallying to discuss toxic work cultures and share their stories about burnout in the workplace.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

